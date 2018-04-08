2018 F1 Bahrain GP Results:Sebastian Vettel & Ferrari take second consecutive win!



2018 F1 Bahrain GP Results:It was Ferrari”s Sebastian Vettel who put on a brave show to clench the Bahrain Grand Prix using a innovative one-stop strategy to once again out strategize the brutal fast Mercedes Formula one duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in the last few minutes of the GP. Vettel, who managed to put in 39 laps on a single set of Soft Pirelli’s continuing to show up the Mercedes-Benz drivers for a second time in a row. Even Bottas’ strategy to use the more durable medium tyres through his second stint could not outlast the Ferrari’s persistent charge. Bottas ended the race just .7 seconds behind the Ferrari. Giving Ferrari their best season result since 2004.

From the flag drop, Vettel managed to launch ahead of the pack to retain his lead into the first corner, as Bottas blew past Kimi Raikkonen in show of strength as early as turn1. However, further back in the pack Bottas’ team mate Lewis Hamilton was losing ground to the pack on the soft tyres which were evidently not matching his setup. First it was Fernando Alonso who made a pass on Hamilton in the opening lap. The very next lap, Max Verstappen attempted to blast past him at the end of the main straight that ended in contact. Leaving Verstappen with a puncture that would eventually see him drop out of the race.

From then on Red Bull’s impressive weekend began to fall apart with Daniel Ricciardo parking a few moments later due to a mechanical issue. A Virtual Safety Car was called so the Red Bull could be recovered slowing down the race pace for a few seconds. As the flags turned green, it was back to business as usual as Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen got into their only little game of speeding contact as they battled it out for fourth place. Gasly managed to correct and retain his fourth place.

Meanwhile in a battle for sixth place, it was Lewis Hamilton fighting his way back to a respectable position, making a stunning move he ran four-wide with Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, passing all three in one fail swoop at the end of the main straight. He then set his sights on Kevin Magnussen. Making a pass on him one lap later. Next Hamilton fought his way past Gasley to take station at third place for the rest of race.

Meanwhile Vettel managed to keep ahead even after the pit-stop, maximising his pace on a fresh set of soft tyres that he would drive on till the rest of the race.Bottas realized this about 10 laps before the chequered flag and started pushing his way towards the Ferrari. While leader played cat and mouse Hamilton played station guard in third place 17 seconds behind the leader. Later complaining that he didn’t receive enough pit communications.

At the flag the Mercedes could have smelt the Ferrari’s exhaust smoke finishing a heart-wrenching .669 seconds behind the Ferrari. Pierre Gasly crossed the flag in a stupendous fourth place for Toro Rosso, their best result since last year's Singapore Grand Prix, matching the second-best finish in its history. Fourth place is also the best result for a Honda-powered car since the 2008 British Grand Prix when Rubens Barrichello finished third.Meanwhile Kevin Magnussen got a steady fifth place for Haas, an improvement since Australia. Renault's Nico Hulkenberg took sixth.

Image Source: Motorsport.com

Position Driver Team To Leader 1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari N/A 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.699 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6.512 4 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:02.234 5 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:15.046 6 Nico Hülkenberg Renault 1:39.024 7 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1 LAP 8 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1 LAP 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1 LAP 10 Esteban Ocon Force India 1 LAP 11 Carlos Sainz Jr. Renault 1 LAP 12 Sergio Pérez Force India 1 LAP 13 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1 LAP 14 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1 LAP 15 Romain Grosjean Haas 1 LAP 16 Lance Stroll Williams 1 LAP 17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1 LAP 18 Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari DNF 19 Max Verstappen Red Bull DNF 20 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull DNF