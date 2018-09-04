2018 Datsun redi-GO limited edition launched at Rs 3.58 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new Datsun 2018 redi-GO Limited edition has just been launched in India across in two variants. While the 0.8L MT variant has been launched at a price of Rs 3.58 lakh, the 1.0L MT trim can be yours for Rs 3.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 2018 Datsun redi-GO Limited Edition comes in three colour options of white, silver and red and will be available at Datsun and Nissan dealerships across India. The new 2018 Datsun redi-GO limited edition gets a stylish roof wrap with sporty body graphics. Furthermore, the special edition models get red inserts on the front grille along with rear tailgate graphics. It is not just the exteriors that get a sporty makeover as the cabin too, sees some appealing revisions. The interiors get red and black leather upholstery seats with accents on AC vents. The special edition models also get satin chrome gear bezel and chrome inside door handles along with carpet mats.

Commenting on the launch of new 2018 Datsun redi-GO special edition models, Peter Clissold, Vice President, Marketing at Nissan Motors India Pvt. Ltd. said that this festive season, Datsun wants to make the celebration more special by delighting customers with the powerful and vibrant redi-GO Limited Edition. He added that the refreshing design along with power packed performance is a testimony of the company's commitment towards customers to offer progressive mobility solutions.

The launch of the 2018 Datsun Redigo limited edition might help the company garner some additional sales numbers on the charts, especially considering the imminent festive season.

In other news, reports on the internet suggest that the Datsun redi-GO is set to receive a major facelift next year. The new model is expected to get some significant design changes along with more and better features under its sleeve. The upcoming model is expected to better the positioning of the redi-GO in the segment that has some challenging players like the Maruti Alto and Renault Kwid.