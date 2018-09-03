2018 Datsun GO+ facelift spied: Datsun GO and GO+ to launch in India in September

Datsun GO and GO+ are to be updated this year and considering that Datsun GO+ has recently been spotted testing in India, Datsun is hard at work towards their launch in India. The latest spy video posted by Power Stroke PS shows a Datsun GO+ fully camouflaged. It was seen on test on an expressway in South India. Datsun GO hatchback and GO+ MPV facelifts will be updated with subtle changes to the exterior and the two will be equipped with enhanced safety features. Besides these changes, the GO and GO+ are expected to retain the same engine and specifications.

2018 Datsun GO+ will feature a larger grille, redesigned bumpers, vertical LED DRLs (daytime running lights) and new alloy wheels among others. Of these exterior features, LED DRLs, alloy wheels and rear wiper are new additions.

On the inside, Datsun GO and GO+ will be upgraded with better finish and material. The dashboard has been updated with a new lockable glovebox, updated centre console, a new touchscreen infotainment along with a new instrument console as well.

Datsun GO and GO+ are both expected to get improved structural integrity, along with safety features like upgraded rear safety belts, driver side airbag, speed alert, parking sensors and co-driver seatbelt reminder. All these features will be mandatory under the government's new safety norms starting 1 July 2019.

Datsun GO+ spy video (courtesy: Power Stroke PS)

The MPV Datsun GO+ is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68 PS at 5,000 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Datsun might also launch an AMT option at a later stage.

Reports suggest Datsun GO and GO+ facelifts will be launched in India in September itself, however, the company has not confirmed the date of their India launch yet. The current version of Datsun GO+ is priced at Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The facelifted version is likely to be price Rs 50,000 above the current version.