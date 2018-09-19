2018 Datsun Go and Go+ India launch in October: Features, specs explained

The new version of Datsun Go small car and the Go+ MPV will make its India debut this festive season and will be launched in the first half of October 2018 confirmed the company. Datsun brand made its global revival in India 5 years back in 2013 and this will be the first big cosmetic change ever since its launch. The idea of a small car from Datsun was to tap the growing entry-level segment but failed in sales to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto.

The facelift versions of Datsun Go and Go+ was launched in the Indonesian market earlier this year and now is ready for its India debut. Datsun Go+ is the most affordable MPV in the Indian market and takes its design cues from the Go. Both the cars are based on Nissan's V platform and are manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai. The new 2018 models of these Datsun vehicles are expected to get more muscle to its exteriors and some improved interiors as well. We do not expect the cars to get any mechanical changes. It will feature a new front grille, revised front and rear bumpers and more styling elements. New alloy wheels, LED taillamps and modified rear design.

Inside the cabin, expect 2018 Datsun Go and Go+ to be big on features and a new dashboard and top-variants might also get a touchscreen infotainment system along with more focus on safety. Power windows, power steering features are likely to be standard across variants. Expect the new Datsun cars to be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with a max power of 78 bhp and 104 Nm of torque mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox. Datsun Go and Go+ facelifts will indeed bring some much-needed freshness to these cars. Datsun Redi-Go is the most sold car in the company's line-up. Going forward Nissan will also launch its Kicks SUV in India and expect both Nissan Motor India and Datsun India to be aggressive on the product front.