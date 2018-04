BMW India’s will officially roll-out the new 2018 BMW X3 in India tomorrow on the 19th of April. This may well be the most important launch for BMW this year considering that it BMWs biggest volume driver in the country. The X3 which first made headway in 2003, has sold over 15 lakh new X3, spanning over almost 2 generation in what is coming to be 14 years. The BMW X3’s popularity in India goes without an explanation being the more spacious choice to the 3-Series sedan. Which makes this BMWs most important launch this year.

In terms of design, the new BMW X3 will get the full-rework treatment with an array of changes to make it look more contemporary and subjectively more aggressive. The headlamps and the grille have now been separated, which is the major set apart from the X5 or the five series both of which have BMWs signature squint. The signature kidney grille on the 2018 BMW X3 is a lot larger than it was before, and the new bulgy bumper gets bigger air intakes and a full set of LED hexagonal fog lamps. What’s more is the new X3 also gets the full LED lamp treatment with a set of full LED 3D tail lamps. The new X3 also gets a larger standard wheel size at 18-inches with the top of the line model brandishing a set of 21”s.

On the inside BMW have gone a long way to ensuring that the new design philosophy that has been seen on other cars is applied on the new 2018 BMW X3. Interestingly the new X3 does not have an inbuilt screen in the dashboard but one on the top instead of gesture control. The infotainment also features connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Up on size by 56 mms now the new X3 is more spacious than its predecessors with a lot more space for both front and rear passengers and more boot space. In addition, the new X3 will also get customizable interior lighting, as well as, heads-up display that has colour readout instead of the usual monochrome setup.

Once launched the X3 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the soon to launch Audi Q5. We expect the price once launched to be between 50 and 55 lakh.