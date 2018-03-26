2018 BMW X3 India launch date announced: Will take on the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60

The new 2018 BMW X3 SUV will be launched in India on April 19. The company has started sending out invites for the event that is scheduled to take place in Delhi NCR. The new BMW X3 was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018 but the prices were not revealed at the biennial event. The new BMW X3 is close to 55 kg lighter than its predecessor and the car now promises a larger wheelbase that has resulted in a roomier cabin. The SUV comes based on the company's new CLAR (Cluster Architecture) on which the new BMW 5-series is also underpinned. The new BMW X3 gets a new grille up front that looks bolder than before. The overall design of the car remains essentially the same as the present day model. The 2018 BMW X3 will most likely get three engine options and these will be the same as the previous models.

Watch our new Audi Q5 video review here:

That said, the SUV will come with xDrive30i, four-cylinder petrol engine along with a xDrive20d four-cylinder diesel engine with respective power outputs of 248hp and 190hp. Also, there will be a xDrive30d six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out a maximum power output of 265hp. All versions will have an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system is also standard.

In terms of features, the 2018 BMW X3 gains some new ones as it comes with an iDrive infotainment system with a gesture control and heads up display. The car also gets adaptive dampers and the top variants also receive 360-degree cameras. The cabin feels a lot more premium than the outgoing model and the interiors look a lot like the new 5-series. The new BMW X3 will take on the likes of the new Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and Mercedes Benz GLC in the premium SUV space. The pricing will be higher than the current generation model, courtesy the new features on offer. More details to be revealed on 19th April.