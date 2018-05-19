2018 BMW 8-series teased: Super luxury coupe to take on the Bentley Continental GT!

BMW’s 8-series has probably the most talked about car from BMW since the i8 launched a few years ago. Even without the i8 Sci-Fi appeal, the 8-Series has been an object of interest for car buffs across the globe. A month ahead of its scheduled first appearance at the legendary 24-hours of Le Mans, the BMW 8-Series has been shown undisguised strategically hidden in the murk behind the race going M8 GTE, which will be on the grid at Le Mans for BMW on June 15th, 2018.

In recent spy pictures leaked on instagram, where we got our first taste of what the interiors of the BMW 8-Series coupe could look like and it would seem that BMW’s coupe flagship will be showing off a digitally laid out cockpit, on the lines of Audi’s new virtual cockpit layout. Something that was up until now, restricted to BMW cars with the future-forward i-badging like the i3 and the i8. That said, the 8-series is likely to get BMW’s most advanced suspension technology. The idea behind this is to bring the BMW 8-Series up to spec with other gran coupes like the S-Class Coupe and the Bentley Continental GT.

Reports on the internet suggest that a large part of the BMW’s development included drives on Britain’s B-road network. Dynamics were evaluated and finalised through a period of testing on the world's best-laid roads, with the brief provided by BMW insisting that it provide a synergy of fascinating sportiness and supreme comfort". To achieve this, BMW has included a long feature list of software and hardware that includes adaptive damping and a dynamic stability control setting that allows for a little bit of debauchery while leaving room for the electronics to kick in and save the day in case things go wrong.

Expect the 8-series to feature technology like on the BMW 7-series, with BMWs semi-autonomous functions. It is also likely to share the same engines and badging philosophy as its four-door sibling. Christian Billig, head of drive system integration at BMW, said, “Above all, the eight-cylinder harmonises perfectly with the further developed Steptronic transmission during dynamic acceleration. At the same time, the sound development of the sports exhaust system authentically reflects the car’s power delivery."