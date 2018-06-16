2018 BMW 8-Series Coupe unveiled: Sleek new BMW Coupe with 523hp and lots of tech!

After a very long wait, and lots of teasing BMW have finally pulled the wraps on the 2019 8-series, a revival of sorts for the brand. The sinewy coupe that is set to bring back the 8-series brand will be launched with two engine options for petrol and diesel. As we had expected the production-spec 8-series will be a slightly toned down version on the 8-series concept that we saw last year, although it does still keep features like the long low-nose (something of a tribute to the original 8-series coupe), even the narrow kidney grill keeps up the sleek appeal. Put them together and you get a hood that flows into a very Porsche-esque “double bubble” roofline into a sloping tailpiece. In rear profile, it's hard to keep one's eyes of the large trapezoidal tail-pipe, which are the most defining element in the tail-piece.

LED lights come as standard, although BMW does have a set of hard to resist laser lights on offer as an optional extra. To keep the weight down if so be your fancy, BMW’s optional package has something for you to buyers can spec a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic and an available Carbon Package that uses CFRP for the intakes, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and diffuser.

On the inside, the 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster is paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Both systems are placed right next to each other on the centre stack. Once again if that’s not enough BMW’s package of extras has you covered, with cabin upgrades like wireless device charging, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, stainless steel trim, and glass switches on offer.

The Flagship motor for the 2018 BMW 8-Series is the M850i xDrive which translates to a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 523 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters of twist. The powertrain gets the coupe to 100 kilometres per hour in 3.7 seconds.BMW does, however, put a limit on the top speed to 250 kilometres per hour.