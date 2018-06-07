2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 launched at a price of Rs 3.78 crore: 550 hp and cricket ball leather too!

The new Bentley Bentayga V8 has just arrived in India at an eye-watering price of Rs 3.78 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The luxury SUV was earlier being offered with a W12 motor and now, the SUV makes its India debut with a smaller V8 engine. The exteriors of the new Bentley Bentayga V8 largely remains similar to that of the range-topping W12 version. The red brake callipers are a welcome change on the new V8 version and are a subtle way to distinguish the latest model from the rest. The new Bentley Bentayga runs on 21-inch wheels as standard and buyers can also opt between smaller 20-inch and larger 22-inch wheels.

The interiors of the new V8 model get wood and hide leather steering wheel along with gloss carbon fibre finish on the interior panels. Customers can also opt for hand cross-stitching that highlights the interior styling lines of the seats and door panels, and there is the choice of four, five and seven-seat configuration. Also, red cricket ball leather has been used on the Bentayga for the first time. The new Bentley Bentayga V8 gets features like parking assist, heads-up display, night vision with infrared, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 60 GB hard drive and a Bentley Tablet with a 10.2-inch screen to keep the rear occupants entertained.

Watch the new Audi Q8 reveal video here:

The new Bentley Bentayga V8 draws power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces a maximum power output of 542 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 770 Nm and hence, it develops 59 bhp and 130 Nm lesser than the full-fledged W12 trim. With the new engine option, the two-tonne plus behemoth can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds while being able to achieve an electronically restricted top speed of 290 kmph. The company says that the new Bentley Bentayga can cover a total range of 746 km with the fuel brimming in its 85-litre tank.

The improved fuel-efficiency of the Bentayga is further aided by the use of cylinder deactivation technology as it helps in fuel saving. This automatically shuts down four cylinders when the speed is low and the system detects that there is no need to run all the cylinders. As they say with great power comes great responsibility, the Bentley Bentayga gets the biggest front brakes in the segment. The luxury SUV can be had with optional 440mm carbon ceramic disc brakes up front along with 370mm units on the rear.

Speaking on the launch of the new Bentley Bentayga V8, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said, “Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The Bentayga V8 shares the same sleek lines as the other models in the Bentayga range but adds some distinctive features to create an edgier exterior that matches the car’s dynamic feel. The newest addition to the range, Bentayga V8, is everything Bentayga was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance.”

The new Bentley Bentayga V8 locks horns with the Rolls Royce Cullinan in the ultra-luxury SUV territory. The 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography facelift is also a competitor that will be launched soon in India. Although the Bentley Bentayga V8 arrives at Rs 34 lakh lesser price than the W12 version, it won't lose much in terms of exclusivity. The new Bentley Bentayga V8 is the most affordable Bentayga ever but it does not lose out on key features when compared to the top end trim. Moreover, it is comparatively economical which makes it more sensible.