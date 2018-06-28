2018 Audi Q5 petrol India launch live updates: Price, features, images and specifications

German luxury automaker, Audi India bought in its all-new generation Audi Q4 SUV earlier this year and the company will now launch the SUV with a petrol engine as promised at the launch of the new Audi Q5. The slow and gradual shift to petrol powered SUVs has seen many luxury carmakers introducing petrol powered cars in India and Q5 is the latest SUV to get a 2.0L TFSI engine. 2018 Audi Q5 is already available in two diesel engine options Premium Plus 35 TDI that is priced at Rs 53.25 lakh and Technology 35 TDI that costs Rs 57.60 lakh. 2018 Audi Q5 is a popular SUV in the Indian market and is one of the top-selling models in this segment. It sits between Audi Q3 and Audi Q7 SUVs and takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, new Volvo XC60 and the 2018 BMW X3.