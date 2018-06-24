2018 Audi Q5 Petrol India launch date revealed: Will rival BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC

Audi India will launch the petrol version of its Q5 luxury SUV on 28th June. The diesel version of the 2018 Audi Q5 was launched in India earlier this year in January. The Audi Q5 is built on an MLV Evo platform and its design is inspired from its elder sibling Q7. All thanks to the new platform, the new Q5 is 100 kg lighter when compared to its predecessor. The 2018 Audi Q5 gets a sharper design language when compared to the outgoing model. The front end of the car gets Matrix LED headlamps along with LED tail lamps. The car gets a 12.3-inch coloured instrument cluster along with loads of other features. The 2018 Audi Q8 gets three-zone climate control, cruise control and 10 GB storage space for your music.

Watch our 2018 Audi Q5 video review here:

The 2.0-litre turbo TFSI petrol engine on the 2018 Audi Q5 will be good for churning out a maximum power output of 252 bhp along with a peak torque of 370 Nm. This engine will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the same gearbox is present on the diesel engine. In terms of features, the new Audi Q5 petrol will most likely have the same feature list as the diesel version. Prime features of the car include wireless smartphone connectivity that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable features include parking assist, collision warning assist, active lane assist, blind spot warning and a lot more.

The new 2018 Audi Q5 is assembled at the company's production facility in Aurangabad. The Audi Q5 challenges the likes of BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC in the segment. The petrol version will also give the Audi Q5 an edge over the Volvo XC60 that is being offered with a diesel engine option only. More details to be revealed on 28th June, so stay tuned with us!