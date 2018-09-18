2018 Audi Q5: Components that make the SUV comfortable and efficient & who makes them

In the fast-growing world of SUVs, premium SUVs have posted double-digit growth over the past one year and the introduction of new SUVs have also supported the Make-in-India campaign with all premium luxury brands including the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz now assembling cars and SUVs in India and steadily increasing the localised content in India. The Audi Q5 SUV that went on sale earlier this year is another luxury SUV that boosted Audi's sales in India. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options and sits between the Audi Q3 and Audi Q7 SUVs respectively.

The new gen Audi Q5 prices start at Rs 53.25 lakh and is available in two variants Premium Plus and Technology. Ever since its first launch in 2011, Audi Q5 has been a popular buy in the luxury space and the new model has grown bigger, aggressive and features a lot of technology on board the SUV. Audi Q5 is currently being assembled at the Volkswagen Group's plant in Aurangabad.

Audi Q5 Components list

The components suppliers the new Audi Q5 majority are Germans and the SUV is based on the MLB Evo platform and does look like the mini Audi Q7. This new architecture has allowed Audi Q5 to lose its weight by over 100 Kg. The design is now more bold and sharper with and features a new single-frame grille with LED Matrix headlamps with large shut lines on the bonnet making it very sporty. The rear of the Q5 SUV gets a roof-mounted spoiler and an updated bumper with a diffuser.

At the Volkswagen Group Aurangabad plant, Audi has been making cars since 2007. Currently, the Audi A3, Audi A4, A6 sedans and the three Q SUVs (Q3, Q5 and Q7) are made at the plant operated by Skoda. The same plant also rolls out the Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan models along with Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq SUV. As of 2017, Audi alone has rolled out 6,513 units of its sedans and SUVs from this plant.