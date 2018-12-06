2018 Audi Q3 scores 5stars in NCAP crash test: Among highest scorers on all parameters!

The second generation of Audi Q3 was showcased in July 2018 and is expected to hit the market in India in the next year. Ahead of its launch in India, Audi’s baby SUV is already earning laurels with a 5-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. The strong result comes on account of Audi’s host of safety features which come as part of the standard kit on the Q3 including ABS, EBD, lane assist system, speed assist among other. According to NCAP testers, the Q3 gave strong results in all the test parameters, with a 95% score in adult occupant protection, 86% for child occupant protection and 76% protection for vulnerable road users, and scored an even more outstanding 85% for its autonomous safety equipment. Infact the NCAP further states that the Q3 scored well in terms of chest and body protection with other critical body areas also sufficiently protected.

The Audi Q3 is equipped with autonomous emergency braking features, to which NCAP testers say that” the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking system performed well in tests of its functionality at low speeds, typical of city driving, at which many whiplash injuries are caused.” The NCAP said the AEB system is able to easily detect road users and has good protection for pedestrian even in the unlikely event of a collision. Although thus far we have seen companies shy away from autonomous functions on Indian luxury cars, we expect them to come to India with these features soon.

Earlier this year, the Global NCAP was at the Buddh International lobbying for safer cars for India through a campaign entitled #stopthecrash; at the event, manufacturers like Volvo showed a real-world test of autonomous safety features. While the government has been vocally against autonomy, we believe that these features might still be useful for making roads in India safer. Of course, we will have to start with basic mitigation features before we venture into further levels of autonomy!