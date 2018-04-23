2018 Audi E-Tron SUV: Charges Faster than a Tesla, but only in Europe, Here’s How!

The first e-tron electric SUV from Audi has been in revealed in production guise, and is likely to be powered by a twin-powertrain, mated to a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery. Which, just by the way, is capable of 150kWh DC fast-charging, which is being propped as the world’s first electric vehicle charger that can beat the Tesla supercharger. Audi has released a fair amount of technical details on the SUV ahead of its launch showing the e-tron SUV to the press at the Siemens heavy-duty electrical engineering test centre in Berlin, where the e-tron was subjected to a symbolic 500kV test to make it live. Think about it hard enough and you can almost see the German scientist in his white overall shouting “it’s alive!” to electric sparks reaching out into the universe.

Although, as more details emerge ahead of the e-trons launch in August, Audi is keeping a tight lip on what the exact output of each motor will be although, speculations as to 160 hp a motor have been made. Bringing the total to about 320 hp with the optional overboost.

Although the big question is what badge the new e-Tron which is likely to get a ‘55’ badge under Audi’s new badge/naming system, specifically introduced to put combustion-engined, hybrid and BEVs on an even-footing in the model hierarchy.“We have decided to keep the e-tron name and use it like Quattro,” is a statement reported by Autocar UK “The first of our sporty models was simply named the Audi Quattro. Our first all-electric car will simply be badged Audi e-tron.”

The battery for the new e-tron will contribute at least 700kg to the e-tron’s kerb weight. Which will include a cooling system that uses water to maximise the heat transfer, while the system will be shedding heat through a conventional, front-mounted radiator? Meanwhile, most importantly the charging will be AC and rated at 11kW, while an optional 22kW charger will be on the extras list. The 150kW DC fast-charger – said to be capable of filling the battery to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes – will be standard on this unit. Although this requires the support of Europe's IONITY fast charger network.