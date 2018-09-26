2018 Aston Martin Vantage launched at Rs 2.95 crore: Most affordable Aston Martin now faster & lighter

British carmaker Aston Martin has launched its most affordable offering, the 2018 Vantage in India at a price of Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom). The new model sees some major improvements in comparison to its predecessor. The new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage shares its underpinnings with the DB11 but gets 70 percent new components. The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage is faster and lighter than its predecessor. Known for its practicality, the new Vantage gets a minimum ground clearance of 122mm and hence, you don't have to worry much about your car brushing through speed breakers and bumps in the city. Also, the new Vantage is the first Aston Martin ever that gets an electronic rear differential.

The cabin of the new Vantage also sees some revision compared to the outgoing model. The center console is new that offers a fresher look and some of the buttons have been borrowed from the AMG. The new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage gets power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed transmission. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 503 bhp of power along with 683 Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 315 kmph. All thanks to a dry weight of 1530 kg, the car offers a good power to weight ratio thus resulting in better performance.

The new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage competes with the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo, Audi R8 and the Mercedes-AMG GT. Bookings for the new 2018 Aston Martin have commenced with deliveries to begin in early 2019. So, if you are one of those lucky ones who can afford this car and are planning to buy one in near future, you will have to be real quick as the new Vantage is limited to just 20 units for India for the current year.