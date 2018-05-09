2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600: Stunning limited edition model and its amazing details!

Aston Martin recently took the wraps off the V12 Vantage V600. The car will be a limited edition model and only 14 units will be made. Out of these, while seven will be built as coupe, the rest will be roadsters. The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 pays homage to the 1999 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600 that was the most powerful production car of its time. One of the unique things about the new 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is that the car will be made completely by hand. Powering the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated, V12 engine mated to a seven-speed manual transmission. This engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 592 bhp.

Speaking on the arrival of the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600, Marek Reichman, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin said, "This is precisely why we created our 'Q by Aston Martin - Commission' service. Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with me and Aston Martin's design team. The V600 name remains a classic in Aston Martin's heritage and I'm proud to see it adorn the V12 Vantage V600 once again".

The entire body of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is made up of carbon fibre in order to keep the weight in check. The front end of the car gets a darker grille in order to mimic the unit that used to come on the 1999 model. The quad exhaust system of the car well compliments the all-new rear carbon fibre diffuser.

The cabin of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 gets lightweight seats and the central console is also made up of carbon fibre. Prices of the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 are currently a mystery at the moment. Expect the car to cost a bomb as it simply won't be everyone's piece of cake, being a limited edition model. Exclusivity comes at a price and just 14 in the world is good enough to put you in the very very exclusive clubs.