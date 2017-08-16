2017 Hyundai Verna interior spied in India ahead of its launch on 22nd August

Details about the new Hyundai Verna have been filtering through at a steady pace for the last few months. Earlier in this month though, the company officially revealed the car to the Indian media but we weren't allowed to take pictures of the car. Hence, while we did write about how the car looks and feels inside the cabin, we didn't have pictures to substantiate. Recently though, the 2017 Hyundai Verna's interior was spied by Team-BHP.com. The cabin of the upcoming Verna, as seen in the images, will get a dual-shade black and beige colour combination. The dashboard mounted air-conditioning vents, steering wheel and the infotainment system gets a silver finish. The infotainment system is expected to feature a 7-inch display with voice recognition and other connectivity apps. The upcoming Verna will also have rear AC vents, rotary knobs for automatic climate control, front-ventilated seats and engine start-stop button. For the first time, the company will introduce Eco coating in the 2017 Verna that eliminates bad odour coming from external sources. The higher versions will get six airbags, rear parking sensors, sunroof and cruise control.

The car is based on the Hyundai's 'super body structure' (new K2 platform), which uses up to 50 percent advanced high strength steel that is said to lower weight, while enhancing safety due to an increase in torsional rigidity. Hyundai has also increased the dimensions of the car in order to create more space inside the cabin. The 2017 Hyundai Verna measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width, 1,475 mm in height and 2,600 mm of wheelbase. The carmaker has increased the wheelbase of the sedan by 30 mm than the outgoing model and boot capacity by 20 litres, which is now 480 litres. The exterior features automatic headlamps with cornering lamps, a sunroof, chrome finished front grille, LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and 16-inch alloys.

The new Hyundai Verna is powered by a 1.6 litre petrol engine with 121 hp of power and 152 Nm of torque, while the 1.6 litre diesel unit develops 126 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Both units get a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Hyundai Motor India has commenced bookings for the upcoming Verna at Rs 25,000 and the car will be launched on 22nd, August 2017.

Image Source: Team-BHP.com