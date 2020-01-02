2,000 people in Noida fined everyday in 2019: Traffic Police fine revenue up 532 percent!

Yes, the headline is not clickbait and you read that absolutely right! Almost 2,000 people were fined for traffic violations in Noida every day in the year 2019 and a total of Rs 14.76 crore was recovered from them in penalties. This led to a whopping 532 percent increase in revenue collection compared to 2018, according to the official data. Noida Traffic Police stated that altogether 6,99,708 vehicle owners were issued challans from January till December last year for violating road traffic rules across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the Noida Traffic Police stated.

Compared to the year 2018, the number of challans issued in 2019 was 22.56 percent more, when 5,70,908 vehicle owners were booked for violations, the police data said. In 2016, fines were issued to 1,47,143 vehicles and in 2017, 1,58,849 were booked for violations, the police said. In 2019, Rs 14.76 crore were recovered in penalties from violators as the revenue showed 532 per cent growth in collections from 2018 when Rs 2.77 crore were recovered in dues, it added.

The revenue collection from challans in 2016 was Rs 1.86 crore, while it stood at Rs 2.77 crore in 2017, according to the data.