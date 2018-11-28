2,000 hp Electric Supercar from a Mahindra company! Say hi to the gorgeous Pininfarina PF0

Mahindra owned Pininfarina has been teasing an all-electric supercar for some time now. The PFO based on a Rimac powertrain came with the promise of breaking all stereotypes that are associated with hypercars and electric supercars with 2000 hp on tap. Now, in a surprise announcement, Automobili Pininfarina has put out one more teaser, of their electric hypercar, that includes a gorgeous silhouette shot that is bound to grab the attention wherever it goes. That’s not all though, interestingly enough Pininfarina has also announced a revitalization investment of $22 million into its parent company Pininfarina SpA such that they can age their startup spin-off in the design and development of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar and the future range of Automobili Pininfarina cars.”

Now, if you found that a bit odd, Automobili Pininfarina is technically a part of Pininfarina SpA. In fact, Pininfarina SpA that is responsible for the best-designed cars in History including, the Ferrari 250 GT and the Enzo. What is even more interesting is the fact that Mahindra owns the brand Pininfarina and both these companies, so it seems like the spin-off is working towards a revival of the Pininfarina brand overall, thereby, inclusive of its parent company. In the bargain, we get another look at what the PF0 could look like, and we aren’t complaining. While the PF0 was already showcased at a rather exclusive private showing, where those that attended raved for weeks about how incredible the car was to look at.

Unfortunately, this also means that it will be a considerable while before we actually get to see the production version of the PF0. Prima Facie it would seem that the PFO is on a fast track to Geneva next year, with sales starting in 2020. Needless to say, it will be a proud moment for India, as the world’s fastest and likely most luxurious electric Supercar will come from an Indian owned automotive brand.