20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by ‘innocent motorist’

A brand new Lamborghini Huracan, fresh out of a showroom, has been making headlines but for slightly different reasons than looking cool. A van rammed into it after just 20 minutes of driving.

West Yorkshire Police/Twitter

It probably doesn’t even need the involvement of an Italian exotic to make such an incident newsworthy, any kind of brand new car if wrecked within the first hour of its purchase makes headlines. This time though, it is an Italian sport cars – a Rs 1.8 crore Lamborghini Huracan to be precise. Imagine driving your brand new Italian sports car out from a dealership and being hit by a van from behind while parked at the side of the highway. That’s ought to hurt more than a bad breakup.

The news comes from West Yorkshire, UK, where the Lamborghini was hit by a van after having stopped in the outside lane due to a ‘mechanical failure’, the BBC reported. The driver of the van suffered from head injuries but they’re said not to be serious.

WYP Roads Policing Unit tweeted pictures from the crash site near Ossett on Wednesday, writing: “It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20-minute-old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 was hit from behind by an innocent motorist.” They added ‘#CouldHaveCried’ as a hashtag. Part of the motorway was shut while the van and Lamborghini were moved.

Also read: Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer’s images set Instagram on fire!

Twitter users were rather pained by the sight of a crashed and reacted in typical Twitter-ish sympathy with a dash of wit and pinch of sarcasm. Some were quick to relate the incident to how “well” 2020 has been going so far, while some just reacted with a classic “ouch”.

