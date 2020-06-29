20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by ‘innocent motorist’

A brand new Lamborghini Huracan, fresh out of a showroom, has been making headlines but for slightly different reasons than looking cool. A van rammed into it after just 20 minutes of driving.

By:Published: June 29, 2020 3:06 PM
lamborghini huracan crash priWest Yorkshire Police/Twitter

It probably doesn’t even need the involvement of an Italian exotic to make such an incident newsworthy, any kind of brand new car if wrecked within the first hour of its purchase makes headlines. This time though, it is an Italian sport cars – a Rs 1.8 crore Lamborghini Huracan to be precise. Imagine driving your brand new Italian sports car out from a dealership and being hit by a van from behind while parked at the side of the highway. That’s ought to hurt more than a bad breakup.

The news comes from West Yorkshire, UK, where the Lamborghini was hit by a van after having stopped in the outside lane due to a ‘mechanical failure’, the BBC reported. The driver of the van suffered from head injuries but they’re said not to be serious.

WYP Roads Policing Unit tweeted pictures from the crash site near Ossett on Wednesday, writing: “It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20-minute-old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 was hit from behind by an innocent motorist.” They added ‘#CouldHaveCried’ as a hashtag. Part of the motorway was shut while the van and Lamborghini were moved.

Also read: Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer’s images set Instagram on fire!

Twitter users were rather pained by the sight of a crashed and reacted in typical Twitter-ish sympathy with a dash of wit and pinch of sarcasm. Some were quick to relate the incident to how “well” 2020 has been going so far, while some just reacted with a classic “ouch”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit