2 lakh Tata Nexon units rolled out since 2017

Despite the slow-down of production caused by Covid-19, Tata Motors has managed to produce 2 lakh units of Nexon compact SUV.  

By:Updated: Jun 10, 2021 5:26 PM
2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production

Tata Motors has rolled out 2 lakh unit of their Nexon compact SUV from their plant in Ranjangaon. Nexon is one of the best-selling vehicles in its segment and has seen its demand outpace the supply. The 2 lakh figure comes just 6 months after the company had achieved the 1.5 lakh mark. Tata managed to produce 50,000 units of Nexon in 6 months despite the reduction in production capacity due to following Covid-19 related safety norms and battling lockdowns.  

Tata Motors, just like many other car manufacturers, has seen a steep decline in sales recently due to lockdowns imposed across states but has managed to still sell more vehicles than they can currently make. Part of the credit goes to the advent of online purchase of vehicles. Tata has an end-to-end online vehicle sales platform where customers can buy vehicles and get them delivered to their homes, without having to step out at all. 

Tata Nexon with Mohan Savarkar - Vice President, Product Line Head, PVBU, Tata Motors and Rajesh Khatri, Vice President – Operations, PVBU, Tata Motors

Tata Nexon was introduced in the year 2017 and became a star in the company’s portfolio thanks to its feature list and availability of both diesel and petrol engine options. Currently, the company offers 12 petrol-powered variants and 8 diesel-powered ones. The petrol engine is a 1.2.-litre turbocharged unit while the diesel is a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor. Power output of the petrol Nexon is 120hp while torque output stands at 170Nm. The diesel motor produces 110hp of power and 260Nm of torque. Both engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. 

The Nexon offers loads of space on the inside and comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. It also comes with Tata’s iRA connected car technology. The Nexon also offers a sunroof, cooled glove box, cruise control, TPMS and many more convenience features.

Furthermore, the Nexon managed to score 5 stars for adult safety in GNCAP’s testing, making it one of the safest vehicles in the segment. The company claims that it sold 8,683 units of Nexon in the month of March this year. Tata Motors sells five more vehicles apart from Nexon including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier and Safari.  

