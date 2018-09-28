1979 Porsche 935 “Moby Dick” in a stunning new avatar: Priced at Rs 6 crore, just a few icons for sale!

Porsche arrived at the 6th Rennsport Reunion, with a car that is seriously nothing short of explicit pornography. A modern retake on the Porsche 935 otherwise known as “Moby Dick” from the 1970s has just broken cover. The Porsche Moby Dick 935 which was named for its unique take on aerodynamics didn’t make it to the track until 1978, the 935 was the dominant car at World Endurance Car championships in the 70s with more than three titles to their name. Match the 935s jaw-dropping lines with the Martini livery, and every this car instantly becomes every Porsche fanboys’ wet dream.

Damn! That Posterior needs a censor!

This is no show-pony either, Porsche will manufacture and sell 77 examples of the vehicle on an invitation-only basis. The car which will come in a track-only spec will be based around on the new 911 GT2 RS. This means that under the hood, the Moby Dick will make 700 hp from its twin-turbo flat-six paired with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. Question its race-worthiness and Porsche will tell you that it has a Cosworth digital dashboard, and driver-selectable ABS settings including a full defeat mode and a button covered carbon fibre steering wheel that comes straight off the 2019 911 GT3 R race car, a safety roll cage, a single bucket seat with a six-point safety harness. The passenger seat is an optional extra, although and this is strange for Porsche, the car will also have a full air conditioning system.

The bodywork is almost all carbon-fibre, inspired by the original 935 "Moby Dick," which means it's much longer than a regular 911, a little over a foot longer to be specific. Even the wheels are made to evoke the aerodynamic "turbofans" used on Porsche race cars throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Let's face it, it was not going to be cheap. Pride of owning one of 77 935s is an eye-watering Rs 5.92 crore price tag.