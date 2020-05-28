1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR: Classic car with 900 hp and a carbon fibre body

Hand over a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500CR to Classic Recreations and SpeedKore Performance Group, and the end result is the stiffest, lightest classic Shelby ever to be built.

1967 Shelby GT500CR Mustang with a carbon body is a world’s first (Image: Classic Recreations)

Ford Mustang needs no introduction even in India which didn’t see the earlier generations ply our roads. The modern version of the Mustang elevated the name to immense popularity and how wouldn’t it? Ford Mustang has consistently been the highest-selling sports car in the world for some years and some music composers and lyricists in India with a peculiar style of singing have incorporated the name in their songs which is probably the reason why little kids here recognise the Mustang. Mustang Shelby, however, is much much thankfully out of those peculiar songs but you could know it from the Nicolas Cage film, Gone in Sixty Seconds. And now, we’ve come across a 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR classic with a carbon fibre body.

Classic Recreations that builds officially licenced recreations of Ford and Shelby classics, and SpeedKore Performance Group who are best known for their wicked-fast carbon fibre-bodied cars, have built the world’s first carbon fibre-bodied classic Mustang Shelby GT500CR.

The painstaking job was carried out on an original 1967/68 Mustang body that was restored after investing hundreds of man-hours. The Shelby GT500CR began with its restored donor steel tub and was then fitted with carbon fibre body panels. The end result of this job is the stiffest and lightest classic Shelby Mustang ever built with a carbon fibre body and a super-tough steel chassis.

Under the bonnet, the Shelby Mustang GT500CR have a range of engines to pick from starting with a 490 hp Gen 3 5.0-litre engine and going up to a 900 hp supercharged 7.0-litre engine. All Shelby GT500CRs come with a five-speed manual transmission.

“Since 1998, Mr Shelby believed that carbon fibre would be the future of American sports car manufacturing. We believe the introduction of a carbon-fibre Mustang GT500 and Cobra is a natural next step in the evolution of these iconic vehicles and builds on the legacy of the same innovation that Carroll Shelby was known for,” Neil Cummings, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International, said.

