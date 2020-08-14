1966 Ferrari becomes most expensive car to be sold at online auction: Fetches over Rs 23 crore

The best Ferraris are faring very well in the pandemic world: They constituted four of the top five lots at the Gooding auction, and six of the top 10 results of RM Sotheby’s “Driving into Summer" sale in May.

The world may be grappling through a pandemic but you couldn’t tell by the status of the classic car market. Even as auctioneers have had to move online, collectors continue to scout for rare and historically important cars. A new record for the world’s most expensive car ever sold at an online auction has been set again. A 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose recently scooped up $3.08 million (approximately Rs 23.04 crore). A Ferrari beat a Ferrari – the previous record was held by a 2003 Ferrari Enzo that sold for $2.64 million (approximately Rs 19.75 crore).

The Gooding & Company’s Geared Online sale auctioned the exquisite speedster late last week. The price easily surpassed the record set by the Enzo sold at RM Sotheby’s just three months ago. The record-setting auction price falls within the $2.75 million to $3.25 million estimate the auction house had for the vehicle.

The addition of big bucks to this particular car’s price comes from the fact that besides being kept in an immaculate condition for over five decades, the car still has Bianco finish and tan leather interior, and it is one of the final two-cam 275 GTBs ever built. Furthermore, it is one of the only 40 examples that had factory-equipped with an improved torque tube driveshaft and the optional six-carburetor intake.

“I think this car is virus-proof in the sense that it is a really, really exceptional 275. It’s basically an all-original car with an original interior, a lot of original paint, and long-term ownership,” Gooding & Company president and CEO David Gooding told Bloomberg News before the sale. “It’s special—pandemic or not.”

