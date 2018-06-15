180 hp Volkswagen Golf GTD spotted in India! Here’s what you can expect

Volkswagen Golf GTD has been recently spied testing in India. The hot hatchback did not wear any camouflage and the set up attached to its rear suggests that the car was undergoing emission testing. The set up appears like the same that Bosch uses for its diesel technology. This makes up very much for a case under which Bosch is using the Volkswagen Golf GTD for the testing of its new diesel technology. The upcoming diesel technology by Bosch helps to reduce the NOX emissions significantly and they are in compliance with the future emission limitations. The Volkswagen Golf GTD was spied undisguised in Bengaluru bearing a Karnataka registration number plate. The car can be seen with the GTD badging on the rear. The Volkswagen Golf GTD is based on the MOB platform. The hot hatch comes with a blacked out front end that is further complemented by LED headlamps and DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The Golf GTD gets large air intakes that make it look bolder from the front. The interiors of the Volkswagen Golf GTD come feature rich and gets a 12.7-inch coloured screen with an infotainment system.

Powering the Volkswagen Golf GTD is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission system. The motor is good for developing a maximum power output of 181 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 350 Nm. The Volkswagen Golf GTD comes loaded with some interesting features. For instance, the car gets LED fog lights, ambient interior lighting along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. The car also receives smartphone integration with the help of which the customer can have access to Volkswagen online services.

It is highly unlikely that Volkswagen will launch the Golf GTD in India. Nonetheless, if you want to buy a Volkswagen hatchback in India, the Polo and the Polo GTI are available. However, you will have to compromise on the size and power as the Polo GTI is significantly smaller and less powerful than the Golf GTD.

Image Source: Etuners-Motorsport-India and Robesh Vasudevan (Instagram)