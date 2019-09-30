Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Engine, Features, Colour Options, Price, Images

Maruti Suzuki today launched the all-new S-Presso which boasts of dimensions of a small city car and SUV-like styling. At prices starting at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the S-Presso does have a direct rival that comes from the house of Renault - the Kwid. The Kwid, in fact, has been a successful product for the French car manufacturer. But now that biggest car manufacturer in India Maruti has launched a car in the same segment, the Kwid now has a stiff competition. If you're looking to buy in this segment, here's a comparison between the two in terms of design, specs, and price.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Design and dimensions

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso picks design cues from the sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza but with distinctinve styling on the grille which gets chrome garnish on the top trim. The current generation Kwid has a simpler two-slat grille and has softer design lines compared to S-Presso's edgy lines.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Between the S-Presso and Kwid, the latter has bigger dimensions with 3679 mm length, 1579 mm width, and 2422 mm wheelbase, while the S-Presso is 3565 mm in length, 1520 mm in width, and 2380 mm of wheelbase. However, the S-Presso is taller with 1564 mm height compared to 1478 mm of the Kwid. Ground clearance of both cars is the same at 180 mm. Fuel tank capacity on the S-Presso is 27 litres while it is 28 on the Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Engine

The S-Presso is powered by a BS-VI 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 68 hp and 90 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission with an option of a five-speed AMT. The ARAI rated fuel efficiency for the S-Presso is 21.4/21.7 kpl (MT/AMT).

Renault Kwid comes with a BS-IV 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that puts out 68 hp and 91 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed MT and an option of a five-speed AMT. The ARAI rated fuel efficiency for the Kwid is 23.04/24.04 kpl (MT/AMT).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Features

The S-Presso has all-black finish in the cabin while the Kwid has a grey theme with coloured accents. The S-Presso's cabin is highlighted mostly by the Mini-like centre console with the infotainment system in the middle and the instrument cluster above it. S-Presso's infotainment supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and so does that of the Kwid.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Kwid and S-Presso come with driver-side airbags as standard. As per the latest revisions in safety norms, the S-Presso comes with rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and speed alert system as standard across all variants, same as the Renault offering. The Kwid facelift will likely offer dual airbags in the top variant.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: Kwid rival priced at Rs 3.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Price

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso prices start at Rs 3.69 lakh and Rs 4.48 lakh for the top-spec manual variant. In the AMT variants, the prices start at Rs 4.68 lakh and Rs 4.91 lakh for the top-spec auto. Renault Kwid prices start at Rs 4.21 lakh and Rs 4.46 lakh for the top-spec manual. The prices for the Kwid AMT start at Rs 4.51 lakh and Rs 4.76 lakh for the top-spec auto. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.