New BMW 3 Series variants, price, features explained: 330i M Sport, 320d Sport, 320d Luxury Line

The new BMW 3 Series was launched in India today at prices starting Rs 41.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the manufacturer's CLAR architecture which uses three materials - Steel, Aluminium and Carbon Fibre for a lightweight chassis and body. This new platform has also allowed BMW to increase the dimensions of the seventh-generation 3 Series which is now longer by 85 mm, wider by 16 mm and the wheelbase has been increased by 41 mm. The 2019 3 Series will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options categorised in three trims - 330i M Sport, 320d Sport and 320d Luxury Line. So, what all do the three have on offer and what is the price. Find below a variant-wise description of the new 3 Series.

Price (ex-showroom) 330i M Sport Rs 47.9 lakh 320d Sport Rs 41.4 lakh 320d Luxury Line Rs 46.9 lakh

BMW 330i M Sport

Powered by a 1998cc 4-cylinder petrol engine, the 330i M Sport puts out 258 hp and 550 Nm and comes paired with an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It gets BMW Driving Experience Control (Modes: Comfort, Ecopro, Sport, Sport+), Cruise Control with Braking Function, Launch Control Function, Rear wheel drive, and Servotronic Steering Assist. 0-100 km/h: 5.8 seconds

The M Sport package includes M Aerodynamics package with front apron, side sills and rear apron in body colour with bumper trim insert in Dark Shadow metallic - M designation on front side panel, left and right - BMW Kidney Grille with exclusively designed vertical slats in Black High-Gloss - BMW Kidney frame in Chrome High-Gloss - Car key with M designation - BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line with window frame decorative moulding, window guide-rail and mirror frame in Black High-Gloss - M door sill ﬁnishers front - Instrument cluster with M speciﬁc display.

The M Sport comes BMW Connected Drive that includes Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, Hi-Fi loudspeaker system (205 W, 10 speakers), BMW Live Cockpit Professional - Fully Digital 12.3, Instrument Display, High-resolution 10.25” Control Display with BMW Operating System 7.0 with variable conﬁgurable widgets, Navigation function with 3D maps, Touch functionality, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition and direct access buttons, Voice Control, Integrated 20GB hard drive for maps and audio ﬁles with BMW Gesture Control and Parking Assistant with Lateral Parking, Reversing Assistant, and Rear View Camera.

BMW 320d Sport and 320d Luxury Line

BMW 320d Sport and 320d Luxury Line are both powered by the same engine which is a 1995 cc four-cylinder diesel turbocharged engine that makes 190 hp and 400 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The two come equipped with BMW Driving Experience Control (Modes: Comfort, ECOPRO, Sport, Sport+), Cruise Control with Braking Function, Launch Control Function, Rear-wheel-drive and Servotronic Steering Assist. 0-100 km/h: 6.8 seconds

Interior features on the two include automatic 3-zone air conditioning with rear air vents and control, Electrical seat adjustment for driver and passenger with memory function for driver, Floor mats in Velour, Front armrest with storage compartment, Gearshift paddles, Glass electric sunroof, Interior mirrors with automatic anti-dazzle function, Multifunction Sport Leather steering wheel, Through loading system, and Storage compartment package.

The 320d Luxury Line also gets ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and instrument panel in Sensatec. The Luxury Line gets a host of additional features that include BMW Kidney Grille with vertical slats in Chrome, Car key with Chrome detailing, Entry sills with ‘BMW’ designation, Exclusive Chrome trim in the centre console area, Window recess cover and ﬁnisher for window frame front and rear in Chrome High-Gloss, Exclusive design features in Chrome at the front and rear, Side window frames and tailpipe trim in Chrome.

When it comes to BMW ConnectedDrive, the two diesel trims come with Hi-Fi speaker system with 10 speakers, but the 320d Sport does not support Apple CarPlay.

The 320d Sport comes with BMW Live Cockpit with an analogue instrument cluster with horizontal 5.7” display, 8.8” central information display (CID) with touch functionality, Radio, MP3 player and RDS double tuner.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Luxury Line gets a BMW Live Cockpit Professional with fully digital 12.3” Instrument Display, High-resolution 10.25” Control Display, BMW Operating System 7.0 with variable conﬁgurable widgets, Navigation function with 3D maps, Touch functionality, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition and direct access buttons, Voice Control, Integrated 20GB hard drive for maps and audio ﬁles.

All-new BMW 3 Series launched in India: Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 rival gets extra bling

The Sport and Luxury Line are equipped with Parking Assistant with, Lateral Parking, Reversing Assistant, and a Rear View Camera. In terms of safety, the two have the same feature list including ABS with Brake Assist, BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent maintenance system), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electronic Vehicle Immobiliser and Crash Sensor, and a lot more.