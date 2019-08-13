Maruti Suzuki True Value used car dealerships expand to 250 outlets in 151 cities

Maruti Suzuki True Value, the manufacturer's pre-owned sales channel has completed two years of operation in the country and has now announced the expansion to over 250 digitally-integrated independent showrooms in 151 cities. In the last two years, True Value has sold over 8 lakh units with Alto, WagonR, and Swift being the most popular models. Buyers at True Value are mostly in the age group 25-45 years. Maruti's used car dealerships use digital interfaces to evaluate and certify the cars to allow the information generated from these processes to help its customers make informed decisions.

“At True Value, our focus is to offer a reliable, professional and hassle-free pre-owned car buying experience to customers,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said.

“Aligning with market trends, the new True Value outlets offer a seamless amalgamation of online to offline car buying experience. True Value boasts of independent pre-owned showrooms, based on digital technology for utmost customer convenience and satisfaction.”

“From a customer car-buying cycle, True Value emerges as one of the first touch-points. Hence, we aim at offering transparency, quality, and reliability through pre-owned Maruti Suzuki cars which are carefully selected, checked and refurbished before they reach the customers. We would like to thank all our customers for their constant support and belief in our brand offering.” he added.

True value offers online and offline purchases to its customers across India. Customers can check the available True Value cars on the dedicated mobile app and True Value website and shortlist the vehicles online and then visit the showroom to experience them.

To ensure quality checks, evaluators at True Value use a digital application to assess every car on multiple aspects. These include engine, suspension, brakes, electrical fittings and equipment, transmission and steering control, to cover car’s complete health, and reduce the chance of error during evaluation.

True Value Certified Cars: After digital evaluation and refurbishment, every car is digitally certified at True Value. If the car meets the necessary parameters, it is branded as a “True Value Certified” car, which comes with up to 1-year warranty and three free services.