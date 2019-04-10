16.82 lakh vehicles sold in India in March 2019: Two-wheelers post highest sales growth

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the Monthly Vehicle Registration Data for March 2019. Speaking of last month on a Year-on-Year basis, there was de-growth in all the categories March’18 was one of the biggest months for Retails last fiscal. The Industry however showed positive signs on a monthly basis as compared to February 2019 as the industry saw a growth of 8 percent. In the month of March 2019, the two-wheeler segment saw a negative sales growth of 7 percent at 13,24,823 units in comparison to 14,25,356 units of two-wheelers retailed during March 2018. However, speaking of Month on Month sales, the said segment saw a positive sales growth of 10 percent compared to February 2019. Coming to the passenger vehicle segment, the segment witnessed 10 percent decline with 2,42,708 units compared to 2,69,176 vehicles retailed in March 2018. However, 2,31,512 units were sold in February 2019, leading to a 5 percent positive growth in M-o-M sales.

Commenting on the yearly and monthly performance, Ashish Harsharaj Kale, FADA President said that he is happy to share that at the retail front, the Indian Auto Sector has managed to close FY19 on a positive note. All the segment echoed positivity in March when compared to February sales, with 2W leading the charge with a healthy growth of 10% which indicated a slight improvement in consumer sentiment and liquidity availability. FADA says that the inventory reduction in March, with further reduction expected in April will help get the dealers to normal inventory levels of 30 days and this will form a good base with the onset of the new financial year.

Speaking of liquidity, for the Month of March, FADA says that it remained quite tight for both, the customer and the dealer and Operating Cost of Auto Dealerships were at its Peak, owing to Higher Inventory and Selling Costs. RBI has already initiated measures that will eventually result in the easing of Consumer Liquidity and FADA expects the easing to continue in the coming months. FADA said that it will engage with the newly elected policymakers of India post the elections and will be advocating a separate Working Capital Policy for Auto Retail, which will aid in its continued sustainable growth.

