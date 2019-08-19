15th Lakh Mahindra Bolero pick-up rolls out: Here’s what makes it a big hit

Mahindra has announced the roll-out of the 15th lakh unit of its Bolero pick-up range. The homegrown automaker has been the the leader in the pick-up segment in India for over two decades. The Bolero pick-up range currently constitutes of 4 models. These are namely the Bolero Pik Up, Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero Camper and Imperio. We have seen these pick-up trucks used in a variety of configurations and for a number of delivery jobs such as logistics, fisheries, cash vans, dairy, agricultural products along with consumer goods.

The Bolero Pik-up is the range-topping trim of this commercial vehicle. It has a payload capacity of 1,700 kgs and is available in 2WD, 4WD, CBC and CNG variants. The Bolero Maxi Truck Plus comes with an m2DiCR diesel engine which is capable of churning out 63 hp of power along with 195 Nm of peak torque. The Bolero Camper comes with a Mahindra Di engine and is available in 2WD and 4WD configurations. The Imperio also comes with a Di engine which capable of churning out 74 hp along with 220 Nm of peak torque. The Imperio comes with fuel-smart technology, brakes with LSPV and also offer telematics capability.

Speaking about this new milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us as the Bolero pick up range crosses the 15-lakh milestone. We would like to thank our customers for their support which has enabled the brand to grow from strength to strength. This achievement is a testament to our customers’ belief in the brand. Today, Mahindra has the most extensive range in this segment and has set new benchmarks in style, comfort, convenience, technology, and offers best-in-class value and efficiency to our customers.’’