Tata Harrier Video Review: All you need to know about Hyundai Creta rival

Tata Harrier is now out there creating space for itself in the SUV segment before it is launched in India in January next year. We know all we need to know about it and our Ed has test driven it as well. From what seems like a very promising package, Tata Harrier's prices will reveal more about how well it will do in the Indian passenger car market. Tata Motors has elevated the persona of its cars drastically over the past couple of years, with the latest news about Tata Nexon scoring a five-star Global NCAP rating making headlines. And now, the Harrier is slated to be another truly global product.

Tata Motors have kept the design of the Harrier very close to the H5X concept that was first unveiled during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. Tata Harrier showcases an unconventional design compared to other Tata Motors's designs so far.

Tata Harrier features projector headlamps with sharply designed LED DRLs (daytime running lights) and the front grille is finished in glossy black. All of these features combined make for an aggressive appeal for the Harrier.

Watch Tata Harrier detailed review below:

Tata Harrier is the first product in the manufacturer's lineup to use tech from Land Rover. It is underpinned by a platform derived from Land Rover D8, which serves as the base for the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The new platform is called OmegaARC and will be employed by other Tata Motors SUVs including a seven-seat version of the Harrier.

Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India’s most awaited vehicle in 2018

The Kyrotech 2.0-litre diesel engine that uses an e-VGT (Electric Variable Geometry Turbocharger) and comes ready for BS-VI norms powers Tata Harrier. The engine delivers 138 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque at rpm as low as 1750. One disappointing aspect of the all-new Harrier, however, is that it is only available in two-wheel-drive and currently an automatic gearbox is not on offer either. But the addition of an AT variant can be expected later.

On the inside, Tata Harrier boasts of a massive 8.8-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. The SUV features a nine-speaker audio system by JBL.

In terms of safety, the Harrier comes well kitted up. It features six airbags, ISOFIX seats, ABS with EBD, ESP with corner stability control, off-road ABS, traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, rollover mitigation, brake assist and more.