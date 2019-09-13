14 easy steps to pay your traffic fines online: Here’s how to pay your E-Challan

With the amended Motor Vehicles Act now being enforced in many states of the country, fines for speeding and red light offences in addition to many others, are regulated in most cities through digitized systems like speed cameras, red light monitors and CCTV.

Some violators are being charged with hefty fines in their thousands and some even in lakhs. However, the Indian government has provisions to make lives of its citizens slightly easier allowing them to pay the fines online at any time.

The Indian Governments E Challan payment method is something that allows you to not only check if your vehicle has been challaned, but also make the payment online as well. The video below will help you navigate through the website and the payment gateway to pay the penalty fee if your vehicle has been caught violating any traffic rules.

The website “echallan.parivahan.gov.in” will ask for your challan number, vehicle number or the driving license number to check the status. If you have been charged with a violation, the website will request you to verify via your phone number and an OTP and show you the challan which is downloadable and offer a payment option. You will be redirected to the page of the respective RAJKOSH website of the state where the offence was occurred to fill out your details, followed by the payment gateway. You can make the payment and then get a confirmation of the payment being accepted. You can even download the receipt for the challan for which you have paid. With these simple steps, you can easily pay your road violation penalties from anywhere.