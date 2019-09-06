14 compoundable traffic offences that do not require you to appear in court

With the new Motor Vehicles (Amended) Act now in full swing, the new laws state that changes to a few offences that will now force you to appear in court in front of a judge. With 63 sections of the amended MV act being enforced from September 1st, 14 of them are now compoundable. Currently, there is massive confusion among the masses that whether all offences are compoundable or non-compoundable. We try to clear the air to let you know the 14 compoundable offences that will force you to appear in court, so you can drive smarter.

Firstly, let's try and understand what a compoundable offence is and what are non-compoundable offences. According to Section 200 of the new MV Act, it highlights a list of offences that allow an offender to pay the fine on the spot to the designated police officer at the scene. There are 14 compoundable offences for which one is allowed to pay the fine on the spot.

As for the rest of the offences like jumping a traffic light, driving against the flow of traffic, unlicensed juvenile driving or driving under the influence of an intoxicant (drugs, alcohol) and more are all non-compoundable. This means that you must appear in court and the state judge is allowed to charge the violator with e penalty which is less than the minimum amount notified by Centre and it may even include a jail term.

While there are a total of 24 compoundable offences, here are the 14 traffic offences and fines that do not require you to appear in court:

• Travelling in public transport without a pass or ticket – Rs 500

• Disobedience of orders, instructions and refusing to reveal requested information – Rs 2,000

• Driving or travelling in the front passenger seat without a seat belt – Rs 1,000

• Driving or riding a motorised two-wheeler without a helmet – Rs 1,000

• Using the horn in a silent zone – Rs 1,000 (1st offence), Rs 2,000 (subsequent offences)

• Driving an uninsured vehicle - Rs 2,000 (1st offence), Rs 4,000 (subsequent offences)

• Allowing an unauthorised person to drive the vehicle – Rs 5,000

• Driving without a license – Rs 5,000

• Driving despite license disqualification – Rs 10,000

• Driving while using a mobile phone - Rs 5,000 (1st offence), Rs 10,000 (subsequent offences)

• Street Racing or speeding - Rs 5,000 (1st offence), Rs 10,000 (subsequent offences)

• Driving an unregistered vehicle - Rs 5,000 (1st offence), Rs 10,000 (subsequent offences)

• Blocking an emergency vehicle (Ambulance, Fire Engine) – Rs 10,000

• Driving a commercial vehicle without permit - Rs 10,000 (1st offence), Rs 10,000 + 1yr jail term (subsequent offences)