Mahindra S201 sub-compact SUV to be named on 1 December: More on this Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival

After having launched two all-new passenger vehicles in the form of Marazzo and Alturas G4, Mahindra & Mahindra is now all set to reveal the official name for its brand new compact SUV, codenamed S201. Mahindra's first crack at the sub-compact SUV segment, which is rather immensely popular in India, will be the S201 slated to launch in early 2019. The S201 is nearing completion of the currently underway tests and has also been spotted a number of times so far. When launched, the S201 will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Mahindra S201 has been based on Ssangyong Tivoli. The S201, being the second passenger vehicle to be based on a Ssangyong, will share most of its mechanicals with the Tivoli. However, expect differentiating changes to the exterior.

Based on the spy images that surfaced online, Mahindra S201 will feature projector headlamps, LED DRLs (daytime running lights), sporty diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The all-new Mahindra SUV will be powered by the 1.2 litre G80 turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual while an AMT option is also possible.

Mahindra S201 will come equipped with several segment-first features including, dual tone dashboard and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The S201 is also expected to get a twin-pod instrument cluster and central MID, along with a new steering wheel, engine start-stop button and even cruise control.

The S201's 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The S201 sub-compact SUV is likely to get a two-zone climate control system, which will be a segment-first feature. The cabin will also get two USB ports along with a 12V socket and an AUX jack.