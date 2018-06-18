Hyundai Creta modified to look like Jeep Compass in just Rs 4,000!

Sale of SUVs and compact SUVs has seen a considerable hike in India and the rest of the globe alike as more and more buyers incline towards more space, more practicality and better capability to take on rough surfaces. The average Indian buyer today is also looking forward to SUV style cars and the likes of Ford EcoSport or Hyundai Creta have a been a boon for our market. In fact, the Creta is pretty much the only SUV that looks like a full-grown SUV. Similarly, Jeep Compass was the American brand's entry into the compact SUV market in the country. So, if you like the American SUV styling but have already paid for a Creta, New Delhi based Sipl Automotives has a fix for you.

The customiser has a very affordable package on offer to make a Hyundai Creta look like a Jeep Compass. For only Rs 4,000, a Creta can be modified into a Compass with, of course, the same engine and interiors. The package includes a Rs 2,400 Jeep’s signature 7-slat grille with chrome highlights.

It is purely a cosmetic upgrade. Under the hood, Hyundai Creta comes with engine three options. A 1.6-litre petrol Dual VTVT engine that makes 121.3 bhp power, paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, an 88.7 bhp 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine with a 6-speed MT and a 126.2 bhp 1.6-litre VGT CRDi diesel engine paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

While the custom job looks fairly neat but to the more attentive ones of us, it will be a weird mix of a Creta and a Compass. So, just because it can be done and because it's cheap to do it, doesn't mean you should go ahead and do that to your Creta.

Image courtesy: Facebook/Sipl automotives