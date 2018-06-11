Canadian Grand Prix cut short by two laps as model accidentally waved chequered flag too early

Canadian Grand Prix had a huge jaw-dropping moment, not ususal kind when the drivers pick up a fight or a Formula 1 car spinning off track. The Formula 1 race was to last for 70 laps but if the chequered flag is waved (even by accident), it's cut short. Winnie Harlow, a Canadian model and close friend of Lewis Hamilton, was in the box over the finish line at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and waved the flag on lap 69 - before leader Sebastian Vettel came round to finish the race.

The Ferrari driver must have seen it happen on one of the screens that line the track as he got on the radio to tell them not to wave it until he was ready to cross the line. The flag was waved again, but F1 regulations state that once the flag has been shown, the race result must be taken from the previous time the leader crossed the line, meaning the race actually ended on lap 68, not lap 70.

When you tell @WinnieHarlow to wave the chequered flag too early ???? Miscommunications happen!#NoHarmDone pic.twitter.com/3uWCl6zMbG — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2018

The regulation states: “Should for any reason the end-of-race signal be given before the leading car completes the scheduled number of laps, or the prescribed time has been completed, the race will be deemed to have finished when the leading car last crossed the [finishing] line before the signal was given.”

However, if you are handed the responsibility to wave the chequered flag at a Formula 1 championship race, you don't just get up and do it yourself. Once the race was done, Formula One chiefs clarified that it was not Harlow's fault as she was given the flag at the wrong time.

“IT WASNT ME” *Shaggy Voice* when they tell you to wave the flag a lap too early ???????????????????? but I’m so grateful no one was hurt! ???????????? @F1 pic.twitter.com/2wBmH3SDOP — ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 10, 2018

While some Twitter users were quite miffed that Harlow made a huge mistake (even though it is clear that it wasn't hers), there were some who also said that Harlow actually did everyone a favour since the Canadian GP was less than thrilling.

All of that apart, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel dominated the Canadian Grand Prix to retake the championship lead as Lewis Hamilton could finish only fifth for Mercedes. Vettel converted pole position into a lead at the first corner and was never headed as he kept Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas at arm's length throughout the race. Red Bull's Max Verstappen took third.