12 Volvo XC40s delivered in Bengaluru on July 12: Why this Audi Q3 rival is such a hit!

A Volvo dealership in Bengaluru by the name Martial Motors has received the highest bookings in India for the recently launched Volvo XC40 compact SUV. The said dealership has delivered 12 units of the XC40 today, on July 12 in the presence of Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. Regarding the overwhelming response for the Volvo XC40, Charles said that the XC40 is ideal for the Urban landscape like Bengaluru and the SUV has a host of features that are very relevant for the city. He looked sure that the demand for XC40 in Karnataka will increase even more as these SUVs are seen on roads.

Watch our Volvo XC40 video review here:

Charles said that he would like to thank the customers in Bengaluru and the city is an important market for Volvo and the success is a sign that the company has made a good choice to have the Volvo Cars assembly unit there. Volvo XC40 was launched in India at a competitive price of Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Out of the three versions that are sold globally, India gets only one trim in the form of R-Design. The said variant gets multiple radar-based features like blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, adaptive cruise control and more.

Furthermore, the SUV gets ABS with EBD, traction control, hill descent control and parking assist among other safety features. This makes the Volvo XC40 the only car in the segment to have radar-based safety features which in turn makes it the safest in front of its rivals like Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. Volvo Cars have registered a sales growth of 33% during Jan-June 2018 compared to last year. The sales performance of 1242 units is spearheaded by the XC60 that contributed 25% of the total volume. Stay tuned for more updates!