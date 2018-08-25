12 Driving Licenses confiscated every hour in Tamil Nadu for mobile use: Lose your license for 6 months!

Deaths related to traffic incidents in India are at an all-time high, and only now is the government taking serious recourse as to fix the problems. In these terms, one of the highest contributors to the cause behind road accidents comes from drivers and riders using their mobile phone while operating their vehicles. Armed with new union and state level laws, Cops are now attempting to fix the issue with punishments ranging from confiscated mobile devices to suspended licenses. In fact, reports have now surfaced that from January to July last year, 64,105 people in the state of Tamil Nadu alone have been stipped off their driving licenses. That amounts to almost 10,000 licenses every month or 12 licenses an hour!

While cops in the state are in the process of cracking down on violations across the spectrum, those who have lost their licenses for using mobile phones stand out by sheer volume. In figures that amount to a total 40.91 per cent of the total 1,56,702 suspended in the same months between January to July. The crackdown on mobile use in traffic can be traced back to a Supreme Court order last year, with Cops then setting out to identify and prosecute offenders, 57,158 lost licenses for this offence.

The next highest contributor towards the impounded licenses was 29,964 people who lost their license for transporting people in goods carriers. While, as many as 19,422 driving licenses have been impounded for drunken driving. Red signal violations added another 18,287 people to the list of suspended driving licenses. The list is surmised by 17,701 licences which were suspended for overspeeding and 7,223 for overloading in goods carriers.

While offenders who have been forced into the passenger seat may not agree with the harsh and rampant dole out of punishment, we at Express Drives feel like this is the only way to make Indian roads safer. A gradual change towards better road sense and safer roads has begun on the back of this vigilance by Police forces.