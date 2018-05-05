New Hyundai i20 Active facelift launched in India at starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh

Hyundai i20 Active has been a popular crossover in India and now the facelift version of it has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh. Hyundai also launched the i20 facelift this year during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. Hyundai i20 facelift has undergone a host of changes, but rather very subtle updates. The overall exterior design and styling remain mostly similar, but it gets a new front grille. The rear end of the facelifted i20 Active has been revised extensively with a new rear bumper, new tail lamps and also the design of the tailgate. The number plate that used to be on the tailgate in the previous version has now been moved to the bumper.

Another major change on the Hyundai i20 Active facelift is the addition of a new combination colour of blue and white exterior paint option, which has quite given it a fresh look. Up front, the bumper gets a silver finished bullbar-like strip and the rear bumper gets a matte black one. It also gets LED DRLs.

On the inside, Hyundai i20 Active facelift gets an array of upgrades such as a grayscale infotainment system similar to the one on Hyundai i20. There's a dash of colour around the air-conditioning vents, seats and gear knob, which changes based on the exterior colour option. The upholstery is the one seen on the i20.

Hyundai i20 Active facelift is powered by the same engine as before, which is a 1.2-litre Kappa engine that produces 82 bhp and a 1.4-litre U2 diesel engine that makes 89 bhp. It gets a five-speed manual on the petrol trim and a six-speed manual on the diesel one.

Hyundai may introduce a CVT transmission option, which is also due to be introduced in the Elite i20, for the facelifted i20 Active considering the rising popularity of automatics in India. Hyundai i20 Active competes with the likes of recently launched Ford Freestyle, Honda WR-V, Toyota Etios Cross, and interestingly, none of them are offered with an automatic gearbox.

The price of the petrol Hyundai i20 Active facelift starts from Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.66 lakh. The diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.96 lakh for the base trim and Rs 10.01 lakh for the top trim. (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).