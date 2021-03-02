100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

SUVs have changed the fortunes of many low volume high-performance supercar makers. Lamborghini has already sold its 100 Urus in India in record 29 months. That statement alone is enough to cement the might of SUVs.

By:Updated: Mar 02, 2021 1:04 PM

The SUV trend has changed the fortunes of many automakers. It has allowed many supercar makers to not only survive but thrive and grow as well. Lamborghini for example launched the Urus, a four-door, four-seat SUV that looks like an SUV, a twin-turbo V8 heart and platform borrowed from the VW group family has been a huge success. The Urus super SUV has been so popular, it has been flying out of Lamborghini showrooms ever since it arrived. While it would easily do 0-100 kph in 3.6 seconds, the Urus has reached its 100 sales milestone in India in just 29 months!

Yes, Lamborghini India has announced that the 100th Urus SuperSUV has been delivered to a customer. The first Urus in India was delivered in September 2018 and already 29 months later, Lamborghini has sold 100 of them. Marrying the performance of a sports car with the practicality of SUVs, the Urus, like other super SUVs has taken the world but storm. The Lamborghini Urus faces most of its competition within the VW family from the Bentley Bentayga and the Porsche Cayenne, both of which are built on the same underpinnings as the Urus. Additionally, a recent entrant to the Indian market is the Aston Martin DBX which was launched earlier this year in India along with the other three luxury German players like the BMW X5 M Competition and the Audi RS Q8.

The Lamborghini Urus uses a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 that develops 650hp and 850Nm of torque. While 0-100 like we mentioned earlier, the Urus does in 3.6 seconds, it can reach up to 200kph from a standstill in just 12.8 seconds. Equipped with some of the largest disc-brakes in the business, the Urus can come from 100kph to a dead stop in just 33.7 metres. The Lamborghini Urus currently retails for an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.5 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries