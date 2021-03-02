100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

SUVs have changed the fortunes of many low volume high-performance supercar makers. Lamborghini has already sold its 100 Urus in India in record 29 months. That statement alone is enough to cement the might of SUVs.

The SUV trend has changed the fortunes of many automakers. It has allowed many supercar makers to not only survive but thrive and grow as well. Lamborghini for example launched the Urus, a four-door, four-seat SUV that looks like an SUV, a twin-turbo V8 heart and platform borrowed from the VW group family has been a huge success. The Urus super SUV has been so popular, it has been flying out of Lamborghini showrooms ever since it arrived. While it would easily do 0-100 kph in 3.6 seconds, the Urus has reached its 100 sales milestone in India in just 29 months!

Yes, Lamborghini India has announced that the 100th Urus SuperSUV has been delivered to a customer. The first Urus in India was delivered in September 2018 and already 29 months later, Lamborghini has sold 100 of them. Marrying the performance of a sports car with the practicality of SUVs, the Urus, like other super SUVs has taken the world but storm. The Lamborghini Urus faces most of its competition within the VW family from the Bentley Bentayga and the Porsche Cayenne, both of which are built on the same underpinnings as the Urus. Additionally, a recent entrant to the Indian market is the Aston Martin DBX which was launched earlier this year in India along with the other three luxury German players like the BMW X5 M Competition and the Audi RS Q8.

The Lamborghini Urus uses a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 that develops 650hp and 850Nm of torque. While 0-100 like we mentioned earlier, the Urus does in 3.6 seconds, it can reach up to 200kph from a standstill in just 12.8 seconds. Equipped with some of the largest disc-brakes in the business, the Urus can come from 100kph to a dead stop in just 33.7 metres. The Lamborghini Urus currently retails for an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.5 crore.

