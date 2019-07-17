1,000 Tata Motors CNG buses get maintenance contract renewal from DTC

DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) has extended the annual maintenance contract with Tata Motors for 1,000 of its CNG buses which the homegrown automaker has supplied. DTC has bought these buses from Tata Motors and inducted then in its fleet in-between 2007 and 2009 under a contract of comprehensive annual maintenance of up to 7,50,000 km. Tata Motors said in a statement that the DTC has extended the contract for another 1,20,000 km for the 1,000 buses for which the said contract was about to expire.

Tata Motors Global Head Customer Care, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, R Ramakrishnan said that "The extension of the contract is a testimony of our efforts, backed by enhanced tailored-made services, providing DTC customers with a unique experience,". The company further added that it has provided an annual maintenance contract for a total of 2,682 buses. Buses, which act as the backbone of public transport in Delhi, undergo a harsh life. As a result of this, regular maintenance of the same is needed for them to operate in their optimal condition and not break down often.

In addition to the Delhi Metro, DTC buses act as a major pillar in the public transportation system in the National Capital. Though the ever-expanding network of Delhi Metro has made commuting very easy in Delhi, it is these DTC buses that at times offer the last mile connectivity. These low-floor buses offer better comfort to the passengers in comparison to standard ones. Currently, DTC operates these buses in two categories i.e. air-conditioned as well as non-air-conditioned. The government of Delhi has recently announced the procurement of more such buses. This move is going to help ease in the condition of public transport in the city.

