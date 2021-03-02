100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

Love it or hate it, the new Tata Safari is popular with the crowd as 100 of them have been delivered in one single day in Delhi. Tata claims the new Safari has gathered great response from the Indian market.

By:March 2, 2021 6:20 PM

The opinionated world of social media was quick to discredit the new Tata Safari. Claiming it’s not a worthy successor to the iconic SUV, most people online didn’t like the direction Tata Motors chose for the reincarnation of the Safari name. However, sales numbers show otherwise. In a single day, Tata Motors delivered 100 units of the new Tata Safari in Delhi NCR. The automaker announced in a statement that has received a “great response to the new Safari”. The Indian automaker claims that a majority of customers opted for the top-of-the-line XZA+ model. The most popular colour of choice among them was either Royal Blue or Orcus White.

The new Safari was launched in February 2021 for a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is offered in 6-seat or 7-seat configurations. Based on the same OMEGARC platform as the Harrier, Safari borrows heavily from the Harrier, including the front half of its design. While it is longer and taller than the Harrier, it offers an additional row of seats for two in the back. But it is powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which makes 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic options.

Also Read 2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

However, unlike the old Safari, the new model moves away from the ladder frame construction and also does not offer any form of all-wheel-drive. In fact, it is front-wheel-drive only. The reason for such a move is due to the fact that the demand for the AWD model was so minute that it was not economical to develop and retail. However as the OMEGARC platform is derived from Land Rover, the Safari is capable of being offered with it, should the market genuinely as for it.

Tata Motors recently announced that in the passenger vehicle segment, it recorded its highest-ever sales in just under 9 years. The automaker saw a jump of 119% in sales in February 2021 when compared to the same period from the year before. In Delhi NCR alone, Tata registered a 9% growth in sales for its passenger vehicles.

