10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

Every manufacturer who had a pavilion to their name at the 2020 Auto Expo, had at least one SUV to showcase. Some brands showed nothing but SUVs, while a few showcased concepts and their plans for the Indian market. The 2020 Auto Expo saw only a handful of vehicle launches while most manufacturers confirmed their line-up for the foreseeable future in the Indian market. Here are ten or more SUVs that are planned to be launched in India this year.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki took centre stage on the second day of the Auto Expo to uncover the updated version of its sub-compact SUV offering, the Vitara Brezza which will be launched in February 2020. The Brezza gets a new 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine which will replace the diesel offering. Expect the prices of the Brezza to drop from its current diesel avatar, but it will come equipped with new styling and few new features.

Second-Generation Hyundai Creta

The all-new Hyundai Creta was unveiled at the Auto Expo. While we finally saw the Creta in the flesh, Hyundai only gave us a glimpse of what the Creta will offer. Built on a new platform, the Creta will borrow the same engines from the Kia Seltos and it aims to regain its spot from the Seltos as the segment leader when it is launched in March 2020.

Kia Sonet

Debuted in concept form, Kia will introduce its rival to the Hyundai Venue, Vitara Brezza and the likes with the sub-compact SUV which will be called the Kia Sonet. The Sonet will arrive sometime in the early second half of 2020 (likely to be around the festive season) and will borrow engines and transmissions from the Hyundai Venue, but will also offer an AMT automatic option ignorer to control costs.

MG Hector Plus

Ever since the MG Hector made its debut and hints of a 3-row seat version were seen, the MG Hector Plus has been highly anticipated. At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG showcased its second model for the Indian market and confirmed the name to be the MG Hector Plus. The Hector Plus will come with a similar line of engines on offer as the Hector and will also feature its latest generation of connected car iSMART technology. design-wise, the Decor Plus gets reworked design at the front and back with new bumpers and grille, while the inside is quite similar to the Hector, apart from the seating layout at the rear. The Hector Plus is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2020 in 6 and 7-seat configurations.

MG Gloster

Larger in size than the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, MG took the wraps off the MG Gloster at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Gloster is a full-size SUV that will be powered by a diesel engine which is likely to offer 218hp and 480Nm of torque. The Gloster will be offered in 6 and 7 seat configurations While in size, the Gloster would rival the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Land Cruiser Prado. But the Gloster would be locally manufactured thus bringing the price significantly down to what is expected to be around the Rs 40 lakh mark.

Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors unveiled the India-spec production version of the Tata Gravitas SUV. The Gravitas is essentially a 3-row seat version of the Harrier SUV. The Gravitas is longer and a larger model that is the replacement for the Safari and Safari Storme. The Gravitas will come powered by the same 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine in BS6 guise. The engine will be of similar calibre with 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual and the option of a 6-speed torque convertor automatic sourced from Hyundai.

Skoda Karoq

As Skoda will take the offensive route for the Volkswagen Group in India, Skoda will be launching the Karoq SUV that will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass. The Karoq will be offered only with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 150hp mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. This powertrain combination will be powering a majority of models from Skoda and the Volkswagen brand. The launch of the Karoq is planned for the first half of 2020.

Skoda Vision IN

The unnamed SUV was shown at the 2020 Auto Expo in concept form as the Skoda Vision IN. While some elements like the interior trim panels and the illuminated grille won’t make production, the car will be Skoda’s first model that will be based on the MQB-AO IN platform and will rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. The engine in the production model will be identical to the one found in the Karoq.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc is an international model that Volkswagen will launch soon in India. The T-Roc will also be powered by the same 1.5-litre engine as the Karoq, but will be an imported model target as a niche offering. The vehicle in terms of proportions rivals the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, but as it will be a direct import, it is most likely to be priced around Rs 18 lakh. The T-Roc will essentially be an offering that will bridge the gap in VW’s offering until the Taigun is launched in 2021. Volkswagen has already started accepting bookings for the T-Roc.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Volkswagen announced that they have started bookings for the upcoming Tiguan Allspace SUV that will rival the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The Tiguan Allspace s a 3-row seat version of the Tiguan that is already on sale in India. Volkswagen have confirmed they will keep both models on sale and both will be powered by a 190hp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with all-wheel-drive and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.