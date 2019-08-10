10 Millionth MINI rolls out as the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary

MINI, the iconic British car manufacturer which is currently a subsidiary of BMW Group has achieved the feat of producing its ten-millionth car globally since 1959. The company, which is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, built this particular car on July 24th this year. The same is a part of MINI 60 years Anniversary Edition and was a part of the company's celebrations at its Oxford plant. In order to mark its 60th anniversary, MINI has been on the lookout for 60 different owners of 60 different cars from each of the production years of the MINI since 1959. The company has been sharing their individual stories on its digital media platforms throughout the year.

All the 60 examples of the MINI were gathered at carmaker's plant in Oxford. From there, this convoy went to an annual festival of MINI fans globally i.e. the International MINI Meeting in Bristol. The fleet of MINIs was lead by the 621 AOK which was the first MINI built while the 10 millionth iteration rounded by at the rear.

Designed by Alec Issigonis, the MINI made its world debut back in 1959 and since then has become an icon in the motoring world globally. Under BMW ownership, the brand recieved a shoot in the arm in 2001 and since then, the sales for the company has increased multi-fold. Last year. a total of 400,000 MINIs were sold across 110 countries.

Peter Weber, managing director, MINI Plant Oxford and Swindon, said “As we celebrate 60 years of our iconic brand and look towards an electric future, I would like to thank everyone who has made MINI such a global success, from my team here to the loyal customers and fans around the world. To see the 10 millionth MINI roll off the production line here at Oxford was a moment of great pride for the whole team, a number of whom have relatives who were here building the very first Minis in 1959. This is a wonderful chapter in the MINI story and proof of the passion that our customers have for this very special British car.”