10 Mahindra XUV300 features Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport miss out on!

The utility vehicle major, Mahindra, is all set to introduce the new sub 4-meter SUV named XUV300 in the Indian market very soon. This market is welcoming the launches of new cars in this segment every year and why not? Almost every major carmaker now has an offering in this segment. The new Mahindra XUV300 can be said to be a smaller version of the XUV500, which has been one of the most famous SUVs in its class and is now a very well established brand. With the launch of the smaller XUV300, Mahindra surely is planning to milk on the popularity its bigger sibling has garnered over the years. Now the news is that the company has already commenced official bookings at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The company is betting high on the success of the new XUV300 since it packs a number of segment first features, currently unseen in any of its competition. Read on to know how XUV300 is already ahead of its rivals when it comes to counting down the features alone!

Front Parking Sensors:

The new sub-compact SUV from Mahindra will be packed with segment first ‘Front Parking Sensors’. These sensors are meant to help the person behind the wheel when the car is getting parked, especially in tight spots.

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control:

Till date, this features was only seen in premium vehicles, but Mahindra is looking forward to introducing the same in its new XUV300. Using this feature, each front passenger can set his own personal temperature on respective air-vents, hence creating individual climate zones as per convenience.

Seven air-bags:

The new XUV300 features first-in-segment seven airbags, which is even one more in count compared to the closest competitor, Ford EcoSport which comes with six airbags in its top-spec variant.

17” alloy wheels:

The car will roll on large 17” alloy wheels, which is a size bigger than both its rivals Ford EcoSport and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Multimode steering:

The multimode steering featured in the car allows the system to adjust the steering wheel’s dynamics as per demand. It can be made stiffer, lighter or sharper depending on the mood of the person behind the wheel.

Highest torque:

Along with other options, the XUV300 will also feature the 1.5-litre diesel unit borrowed from the Mahindra Marazzo which is good enough to deliver close to 300Nm of peak torque, making it the car with highest torque rating in its segment. But for XUV300 it will be in a different state of tune!

Disc brakes on all wheels:

Apart from giving it most airbags, the company is betting high on its safety by adding disc brakes on all its wheels, resulting in better braking and lesser stopping distance.

Seat belt reminder on all 4 seats:

Seat belt reminder is a safety sensor which detects occupants on the seats, and constantly send reminders until every single occupant has safely fastened the seat belts. This feature will be available on all four seats, unlike the traditional front only seat belt reminder.

9. Tyre direction indicator:

This indicator signifies the direction of movement of the front tyres.

10. Heated ORVMs:

These mirrors work by keeping themselves free from fog and ice, the same way defroster helps in keeping the windshield clear. This feature applies a very small amount of heat on to the glass surface which is enough to keep the mirror visible in all conditions.