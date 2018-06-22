10 Fastest SUVs in the World 2018: The fastest is quicker than a Porsche GT3 RS!

SUVs or Sports Utility Vehicles, fundamentally, weren’t supposed to go fast. The idea was to make a spacious, luxurious utility vehicle that would be capable of traversing terrains where other cars dare not. With high-centres of gravity, and more than two tons weighing on the axles one might be led to believe that even the quickest among them is not likely to be very fast. Car manufacturers, on the other hand, have been hard at work to ensure that physics and common sense are both undermined allowing these behemoth SUVs to make many purpose-built sports car look small in their rearview mirrors. That is, as long as you aren’t worried about fuel mileage or the environment. So how fast is the fastest among them? Scroll down to find out. (PS: The quickest gets to hundred faster than a Porsche GT3 RS)

Porsche Macan Turbo Performance Pack

The baby Porsche SUV, if it can be called that, gets a go-faster package on the Turbo version that Porsche calls the performance package. What this means is, the juiced-up 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 from the standard turbo now makes 40 hp more bringing the total to 434 hp and 46 Nm of additional torque brings up a total of 600 Nm of twist force. This means that this 5-seater makes it to the list as the 10th fastest SUV in the world. Beating the standard turbo to the position by a matter of 2/10ths of a second on a 0-100 kmph run at 4.4 seconds.

0-100 kmph: 4.4s

Top speed: 272 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GLA45 AMG

When AMG announced that they were considering using an inline 4-cylinder 2.0 litre motor for performance, AMG-fanboys around the world were a little unsure of what to expect, However, the engine that emerged from Affalterbach did not disappoint as with 355 hp on tap the GLA45 AMG almost matches the performance of the full-size GLE 63 AMG making the list literally within a hair under the Porsche at 9th place.

0-100 kmph: 4.39 s

Top speed: 250 kmph

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupes

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe was designed for those that have it all but still can’t make up their mind. A huge 576 hp twin-turbo AMG 5.5-Litre V8 for want of a sports car, a coupe-style roofline because boxy SUV designs are such a drag and the interiors of an E-Class all shoved into an SUV. body. The Result is an AMG 1-BHK that gets from 0-100 in 4.2 seconds and makes 760 Nm of torque. All this insanity makes it the 8th fastest production SUV in the world.

0-100 kmph: 4.2s

Top speed: 250 kmph

BMW X5M/X6 M

The BMW X6M and the X5M aren’t just M-sport packages with some badges slapped on, The twin-SUVs are thoroughbred M-Cars right down to their low-profile tyres. With 567 hp on tap the 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V-8 can breach the 100kmph mark from rest in about 4.1 seconds in both cars giving them the joint position of the 7th fastest SUV in the world. Active aero, and loads of mechanical wizardry are packed in as well to ensure they aren’t just quick in a straight line, but hold their own around twisty bits as well!

0-`100 kmph: 4.1s

Top speed: 250 kmph

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

The grand old man of Porsche performance SUVs, the Porsche Cayenne is still one of the quickest SUVs earning its place in the Stuttgart Garage with pride. The 3996cc V8 makes 550 hp allowing this 5-seater SUV to get from 0-100 just under the 4.1-second mark going all the way to a top whack of 284 kmph!

0-100 mph: 4.09s

Top speed: 284 kmph

Bentley Bentayga

Now if you thought the rest of the cars on this list were ridiculous for having massive twin-turbo V8s, the Bentayga takes the cake. Under the hood of this Bentley palace on wheels is a massive 6.0-litre W12 which produces 600bhp and 900Nm of torque from just 1,350rpm. As a result, this full-size leather wrapped brushed aluminium beast gets from 0-100 in 4.0 seconds. no fireworks or some such, just stately propulsion.

0-100 kmph: 4.0s

Top speed: 300 kmph

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo too had to ultimately sell out and build an SUV, but in the true Alfa Spirit they built one that you can’t pronounce correctly without reading the name twice. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV aims to work up from Alfas’ Guila Quadrifoglio saloon car. The light Alfa style bodywork and interiors mean despite having one of the smallest motors in the form of a 2.9-litre twin turbo V6 produces 503bhp of torque.

0-100 kmph: 3.8s

Top speed: 284 kmph

Lamborghini Urus

Like it or hate it, the Lamborghini Urus SUV cannot be ignored, the super-SUV as Lamborghini insists on calling it makes 641 hp and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in a time of 3.6 seconds. Powered by a V8 bi-turbo 3.5-litre engine mated to an eight-gear automatic transmission the power is sent to a full-time four-wheel drive system with active torque vectoring. It gets four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension with active dampers, a roll stabilisation system with a continuous and immediate response. The Italian company has also thrown in carbon ceramic brakes and mixed tyres.

0-100 kmph: 3.6s

Top speed: 305 kmph

Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk could have been the fastest SUV in the world by a fair margin if it hadn’t been for Tesla. Despite its GT car type specs, this 6.2-litre V8 engined Jeep Grand Cherokee producing 697bhp can get from rest to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, a pretty respectable .2 seconds ahead of the Urus. However, it will have to settle for second place, or the position of the quickest internal combustion engined SUV. Either way, the Trackhawk is not a car to be messed with even if your feeling high and mighty in your little sports-coupe.

0-100 kmph: 3.4s

Top speed: 290 kmph

Tesla Model X

It's important to know that the Tesla Model X is only the fastest SUV in the world, if, you pay for the optional ludicrous mode to be unlocked. Once that little niggle is out of the way, the Model X uses all of the instantly delivered torque from its electric motors to propel itself from 0-100 in a truly ludicrous 3.2 seconds. Which means that it does the run exactly as fast as an Audi R8 V10 plus. Without the ludicrous option on, the Model X still makes the mark in a respectable 4.2 seconds.

0-100 kmph: 3.2s

Top speed: 250 kmph