10 Electric cars you can buy this Diwali to curb pollution: Tata Nexon EV to Audi e-tron

Here is a list of all the 10 electric cars that are on sale in the country currently, and it can be a great decision to buy them over an ICE vehicle to help curb air pollution.

Winters are approaching, and the air quality index has started to deteriorate rather abruptly. As a measure to curb air pollution, governance and regulatory bodies are pushing car buyers to choose electric vehicles. Since Diwali is also around the corner, authorities are asking citizens to not burst crackers to keep the AQI in check in metro cities like Delhi-NCR and more. Also, a lot of Indians buy new cars on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, and if you are one as well, opting for an electric car to help curb air pollution could be a great move. Here is a list of all the 10 electric cars that are currently on sale in the country and can be bought this Diwali.

Tata Tigor EV

Starting with the electrified iteration of the Tigor, it is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh. The Tata Tigor EV comes with the company’s Ziptron EV technology and offers a claimed driving range of 306 km. With the regular charger, it takes around 8 hours and 45 mins to go from 0 to 80 per cent. The DC fast charger, on the other hand, does the same in only 65 minutes. The Tigor EV puts out a rated power output of 74 Hp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon EV

Next on this list is the Tata Nexon EV, with a starting price of Rs. 13.99 lakh. The Nexon EV also gets a high-voltage powertrain via the company’s Ziptron tech. It has a DC motor under the bonnet aiding the front wheels with 129 PS and 245 Nm. The Nexon EV can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in under 10 seconds. Also, the claimed range stands at 312 km.

Mahindra E Verito

Priced at Rs. 10.15 lakh, the Mahindra E Verito is the only electric car that Mahindra has on sale currently. It offers a range of 181 km (MIDC claimed). A peak output of 41 Hp and 91 Nm is what the motor offers, and it comes coupled to a 288 Ah battery pack. The charging time is 11 hours and 35 mins when using a regular charger. It reduces to 1 hour 30 mins with a DC fast charger.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric was the early entrant in the Indian market. It went on sale in the country for the first time in July 2019. Prices for the Kona Electric start from Rs. 23.79 lakh. The high-voltage EV uses a DC motor with a peak power output of 134 Hp and 395 Nm of max torque. It takes 6 hours 10 mins to charge via a regular charger, while the fast charger does the job in 57 mins only (0-80%). The driving range stands at 452 km (ARAI-certified).

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV is another competent electric vehicle that is available under Rs. 25 lakh mark. It has a starting price of Rs. 21 lakh and a driving range of 420 km. The battery capacity of the MG ZS EV is rated at 44.5 kWh. It uses a DC motor that develops a peak power output of 140 Hp and 353 Nm of max torque.

BYD E6

The newest product in this list is the BYD E6 MPV. Prices for this Chinese electric MPV start from Rs. 29.15 lakh, and it is only available as a fleet-only vehicle. Private buyers cannot buy one. The driving range stands at 415 km, while it has a top speed of 130 kmph only. Interestingly, this MPV supports both AC and DC fast charging.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Mercedes-Benz EQC was the first luxury electric SUV to go on sale in the country at a price tag of Rs. 99.30 lakh. Based on the GLC, EQC uses two motors to develop a combined output of 400 HP and 760 Nm. It takes only 5.5 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint; a single charge of the battery can last up to 450 km.

Jaguar I-Pace

At Rs. 1.06 crore, the Jaguar I-Pace makes for a great deal. The electric performance SUV has the WCOTY award in its bag, and its claimed range stands at 470 km. The I-Pace tips the scale at 2.2 tonnes, and it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 200 kmph to preserve range. Moreover, the Jaguar I-Pace comes loaded with all sorts of bells and whistles.

Audi e-tron & e-tron Sportback

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback electric SUVs are priced from Rs. 99.99 lakh and Rs. 1.18 crore, respectively. Talking about the range, there are two battery options on offer – 71 kW (379 km) and 95 kW (484 km). Moreover, there are two trim options available – 50 Quattro and 55 Quattro. The latter helps the cars do a 0-100 kmph whack in just 5.7 seconds.

Audi etron GT & RS etron GT

Another set of electrified Audi cars on this list are the etron GT and RS etron GT. Prices start from Rs. 1.80 crore for the etron GT and go up to Rs. 2.05 crore for the RS etron GT. The sports coupes come with a 93 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup. While the etron GT takes 4.1 seconds to show the 100 kmph, the RS counterpart only needs 3.3 seconds to do the same. The WLTP range for the etron GT stands at 500 km, whereas the RS etron GT has a range of 481 km.

