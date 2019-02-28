10 cars that might be dead in 2019: Tatas, Mahindras & more!

With new safety and crash test norms kicking in this year, a lot of cars and SUVs will meet their fate soon. Leading auto manufacturers like Tata Motors, Honda, Mahindra and others will be retiring some of their vehicles this year. Come July 2019 and companies will have to sell four-wheelers in India only with mandatory safety features like driver side airbag, ABS, speed alert system, seat belt reminder and rear parking sensors. While some of the four wheelers have been seeing some miserable sales over the last few years, others are not feasible to be updated according to the new norms and hence, will be discontinued. Here is the list of 10 cars and SUVs that retire from the Indian market this year. The names include some of the oldest and popular vehicles as well.

Mahindra NuvoSport

The sales of the Mahindra NuvoSport have not been satisfactory in India. One of the reasons behind is that the design of the NuvoSport was not really well accepted in the market and hence, it will meet its fate by July 2019. Powering the Mahindra NuvoSport is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. Mahindra NuvoSport price in India currently starts at Rs 7.77 lakh that reaches up till Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top end variant.

Maruti Suzuki Omni

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki's highly popular Omni minivan is also one of the vehicles that will meet its fate in July 2019. First launched in the year 1985, the Maruti Suzuki Omni will not be able to meet the crash test norms that will come into effect starting October 2019. Also, the engine of the Omni won't be upgraded to the BS-VI emission norms. Powering the Maruti Suzuki Omni is a 796cc petrol engine mated to a manual transmission. The minivan is currently priced in India at a starting price of Rs 2.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nano GenX

Tata Nano that acted as the 'dream come true' car for many when it comes to owning a car will also be no longer on sale after July 2019. The GenX version of the Tata Nano might be discontinued in India by July 2019. Powering the car is a 624cc, petrol engine that is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Tata Nano GenX price in India starts at Rs 2.36 lakh that reaches up till the top of the line Rs 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Sumo Gold

Tata Sumo has been on sale in India for over two decades now and was one of the early passenger vehicles by the company. Now, with safety norms getting mandatory and BS-VI coming into effect soon, the company might phase out the Sumo Gold by July 2019. Tata Sumo Gold price in India is currently Rs 7.52 lakh and the top end variant will cost you Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Brio

The production of Honda Brio has already stopped and the company's most affordable model will retire by July 2019, after which Amaze will become the brand's most budget offering. The car has not received a significant update since long and add to that the lack of features which is why this model will no longer be on sale after a few months. Honda Brio is currently priced in the Indian market between Rs 4.73 lakh and Rs 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering the car is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is offered with both petrol and diesel gearbox options.

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

Still listed on the company's official website for India, Maruti Suzuki will pull the plug on Gypsy by July 2019. The SUV will not be updated with new safety features and hence, if you have been planning to buy the Gypsy, this can be the last time to do so. The Maruti Gypsy is currently available in two variants with prices starting at Rs 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The vehicle draws power from a 1.3-litre petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.

Fiat Punto

The Fiat Punto has not received a significant update since a long time now and its sales have not been pleasing either. This is the reason why the hatchback will be retired from India this year. Fiat Punto price in India currently starts at Rs 4.82 lakh that reaches up till Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Fiat Linea

Just like the Punto, the Fiat Linea will also meet its fate this year. The Linea has also been seeing some miserable sales numbers and hence, updating it with new safety features will not make any sense for the manufacturer. Fiat Linea is priced in India at Rs 7.15 lakh for the base variant while the top end trim will set you back by Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra Xylo

Mahindra Xylo is another such model that has not received any major update since long. The Xylo will not be able to meet the upcoming crash tests in India. Add to that the low sales of the SUV and hence, the vehicle will not be on sale after July 2019. Mahindra Xylo price in India currently ranges between Rs 9.38 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra Verito

The sales of the Mahindra Verito have not been satisfactory for the company now and hence, it would be a no brainer to update the Verito with new safety features. Mahindra Verito price in India starts at Rs 7.48 lakh and the top end trim will set you back by Rs 9.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering the Mahindra Verito is a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a manual gearbox.