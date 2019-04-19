1 millionth vehicle rolls out of Volkswagen Pune plant since inception

Volkswagen India has announced that its manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune, has manufactured their 1 million unit since the brand began its operations in the country. The assembly line rolled off the celebratory unit which was the Ameo.

Volkswagen began its manufacturing operations in March 2009, as the first car that rolled off the assembly line at the time was the Skoda Fabia. By the end of 2010, the Volkswagen group added three more models to their manufacturing line up which include the Volkswagen Polo and Vento along with the Skoda Rapid. In 2012, Volkswagen began exporting vehicles to South Africa, while other regions like Africa, North America, South America and other parts of Asia soon followed. Till date, Volkswagen has manufactured more than 4,00,000 units to 50 different countries around the world.

"The 1 millionth roll-out of a Volkswagen carline is a testament of our strong brand equity in a dynamic and evolving market like India’ Steffen Knapp - Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

“This milestone is dedicated to all our employees, customers and strong network that have contributed significantly for the growth of our Brand in India. With this achievement, we look forward to many more such milestones and commit a stronger product portfolio and heightened customer experience in the years to come" he added.

Volkswagen recently announced their new India 2.0 project as a new commitment to strengthen their hold in the Indian market. As per their new strategy, which will see the Skoda brand taking lead by developing India specific products to cater to the diverse and specific demands of the Indian regulations and customers. The India 2.0 strategy will allow Skoda to develop localised products on MQB A0 platform and invest Rs 8,000 crore in India. The project is already underway as the company has set up a new technology centre in Pune which will start local development.