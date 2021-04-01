1.67 lakh Maruti Suzuki cars sold in March 2021: Ertiga, Swift top-selling models

For the complete '20-21 financial year, 1,457,861 units were sold. This, the company says, is lower by 6.7 per cent when compared with financial year '19-20.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has managed to move 167,014 cars in March 2021. India’s largest carmaker says that 149,518 units have been sold in the country. This includes passenger as well as light commercial vehicles. Aside from this, 5,899 cars have been sold to other OEMs (read Toyota) whereas 11,597 cars have been exported. The exports do include the not-yet-available-in-India Suzuki Jimny as well. For the complete ’20-21 financial year, 1,457,861 units were sold. This, the company says, is lower by 6.7 per cent when compared with financial year ’19-20. If we check the yearly sales, then Maruti Suzuki has sold 1,323,396 units, while sales to other OEMs amounts to 38,326 and there have been exports of 96,139 units. Domestic sales in FY 2019-20 were down due to the downward trend that was witnessed by the industry. It had fallen to 18 per cent in the case of MSIL. Maruti says COVID played a major role in sales being down last year.

A majority of the sales from Maruti Suzuki in last month were due to the popular models like the Swift, Ertiga, Alto and so on. Maruti Suzuki still moves the largest number of sedans and here, we are referring to the Dzire. The only other sedan that the company offers, the Ciaz, recorded poor sales figures in a continuously declining segment. Only 1,628 Ciaz units were sold while in March 2020, the company had moved 1,863 units. No regular updates especially to the cabin as well as the choice of an outdated automatic could be the prime reasons. It competitors have moved to turbo petrol engines and DCT transmissions.

In the near future, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in an all-new avatar is expected. It could also have a CNG powertrain, a first for an SUV in India. MSIL might also bring back the 1.5-litre diesel engine in BS6 guise. There still is a demand for diesel, contrary to popular belief.

